A Twisted Metal series will debut on NBC's Peacock streaming service

Variety is reporting that NBC has given the greenlight to a TV show based on the Twisted Metal series that will debut on its Peacock streaming service.

Anthony Mackie, also known for his role as Sam Wilson in the last half-decade of Marvel movies, will play "John Doe," inspired by one of the characters in Twisted Metal: Black. He'll also be an executive producer on the show.

Sony will be taking a similar role in the series' production as it did with recent projects like the Uncharted film and HBO's series based on The Last of Us. PlayStation Studios boss Herman Hulst will be an executive producer on the series, while Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television will manage production.

Twisted Metal has been one of Sony's more dormant franchises--the last game in the franchise was released in 2012. Rumors of a reboot have swirled around the internet, though its development may have recently changed hands.