The publisher's cuts come nearly a year after the launch of Cantata in mid-2023, and it's yet to release a game in 2024.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 18, 2024

Key art for 2023's Cantata.
Image via Afterschool Studio/Modern Wolf.

Game publisher Modern Wolf has cut six jobs, according to those at the company.

These reductions seem to have primarily affected the marketing and community departments, along with the production and art. Per ex-brand head George Willard, the cuts were made as part of a larger "company restructuring" at Modern Wolf.

"Whilst we've known about this potential outcome for a short while, the news still feels like a gut punch," he wrote. "It's been a great joy being able to help bring your games to market and as many players as possible."

In Willard's post (and others), he specifically names his fellow affected coworkers, along with a short blurb advocating for why they should be hired. As for himself, he and Modern Wolf's senior comms manager Sophie A. plan to start "something new."

Founded in 2019, Modern Wolf has published a number of third-party games from indie studios like Cabo (Zero Sievert) and Whalenought (Mechajammer). Its most recent release, Afterschool's Cantata, released in August 2023.

To date, the studio hasn't published any games in 2024. Its next release is Finite Reflection's Void Sols, but that currently lacks a release window.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

