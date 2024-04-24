Microsoft is laying off an unknown number of Bethesda France workers.

Game Developer understands the reductions are part of the 1,900 layoffs that were announced by Microsoft back in January as part of the company's mandate to facilitate sustainable growth.

It's unclear how many people are being laid off or which roles have been placed on the chopping block.

The news broke earlier this week when a number of Bethesda France streaming partners indicated the entire subsidiary was being shut down and described the move as a "discreet closure."

In a post on X, one Bethesda France streamer said their partnership with the Fallout and Elder Scrolls maker was ending after eight "wonderful" years. Several influencers who appeared to share close ties with the Bethesda France community management team expressed similar sentiments.

Bethesda France the latest casualty of Microsoft layoffs

Microsoft is downsizing its video game division after completing it seismic $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard.

The company finalized that deal in October 2023 and just a few months later confirmed it would be cutting 1,900 jobs across the Xbox Game Studios family. Those layoffs have impacted staff at major studios including Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, Bethesda, and Blizzard.

Skylanders developer and Call of Duty support studio Toys for Bob was also hit, but shortly after the cuts were announced revealed it had separated from parent company Activision Blizzard to become a "small and nimble" indie operation.

Microsoft announced the redundancies after the second quarter had closed. During that three-month earnings window, the company reported a 61 percent increase in Xbox content and services revenue–driven by the Activision Blizzard merger–and noted that overall gaming revenue increased by 49 percent to $7.11 billion. Overall revenue at the company rose by 18 percent to $62 billion.