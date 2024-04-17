UK's Department for Culture, Media and Sport revealed 22 game developers were awarded a total of £3 million (or $3.73 million) in grants from the country's Game Fund.

Per the Department, the funding is part of the UK's efforts to grow its creative industries by £50 billion by 2030. For games, the grants let "high-potential" studios to hire staff and secure publishing deals or private investors.

Several of the studios are based in London or England, while others are stationed around Newcastle, Edinburgh, and Dundee.

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer noted the grants will "maximize [studios'] potential and turn their ideas into the next best-selling, BAFTA-winning titles."

Among those recipients includes the BAFTA-nominated studios Glitchers and Triangular Pixels. The latter also won part of a £5 million grant from last year's Content Fund focused specifically on UK games in development.

Like the UKGF, the Content Fund gives studios grants ranging from £50,000-£150,000 to support "the development of [their] IP."

Already, Glitchers plans to use the awarded money to add three "crucial" hires to "significantly strengthen" its position with partner negotiation for its current project The Last Eden.

"As a British studio, it’s particularly exciting to see the continued investment in our homegrown games industry," added Triangular Pixels' creative director Katie Goode.

Grant winners (and their projects) can be seen here. The Department also noted there's still money in the £5 million Content Fund, which developers can apply to receive grants for.