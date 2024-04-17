Sponsored By

The multi-million pound funding will go towards startup studios whose projecs have the potential to be 'the next best-selling, BAFTA-winning titles.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 17, 2024

UK's Department for Culture, Media and Sport revealed 22 game developers were awarded a total of £3 million (or $3.73 million) in grants from the country's Game Fund.

Per the Department, the funding is part of the UK's efforts to grow its creative industries by £50 billion by 2030. For games, the grants let "high-potential" studios to hire staff and secure publishing deals or private investors.

Several of the studios are based in London or England, while others are stationed around Newcastle, Edinburgh, and Dundee.

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer noted the grants will "maximize [studios'] potential and turn their ideas into the next best-selling, BAFTA-winning titles."

Among those recipients includes the BAFTA-nominated studios Glitchers and Triangular Pixels. The latter also won part of a £5 million grant from last year's Content Fund focused specifically on UK games in development.

Like the UKGF, the Content Fund gives studios grants ranging from £50,000-£150,000 to support "the development of [their] IP."

Already, Glitchers plans to use the awarded money to add three "crucial" hires to "significantly strengthen" its position with partner negotiation for its current project The Last Eden.

"As a British studio, it’s particularly exciting to see the continued investment in our homegrown games industry," added Triangular Pixels' creative director Katie Goode.

Grant winners (and their projects) can be seen here. The Department also noted there's still money in the £5 million Content Fund, which developers can apply to receive grants for.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

