Void Interactive claims the hackers stole no personal data, just information concerning future plans for Ready or Not.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 17, 2024

Screenshot from 2023's tactical shooter Ready or Not.
Image via Void Interactive.

Per a recent Insider Gaming report, Ready or Not developer Void Interactive was hacked, and the source code for its shooter was stolen in the attack.

An alleged 4TB worth of data was stolen, comprising of over 2.1 million files. While it's still investigating, Void stressed no "user or staff-related information" has been leaked.

Also stolen were supposed console builds for PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series X|S. Insider Gaming claims the stolen information pertained to the game itself, and its assets and proprietary code are currently intact.

Ready or Not had its full 1.0 release on Steam last year after an Early Access launch in 2021. Speaking to Kotaku, a Void representative blamed the hack on "critical vulnerabilities" from the TeamCity cloud service it uses for build management.

Ready or not, hacks are all too common in the industry

The last big instance of a game's source code getting leaked was last year with the original Far Cry. In that instance, the game's assets weren't included, and it appears to still be active.

But stolen information is fairly common in the industry. In the last few years, Insomniac Games, Rockstar, and Activision Blizzard have all been hacked, resulting in personal information being aired and development assets spreading online.

In some instances, the developer failed to tell their employees until well after it happened. Studios tend to affirm they'll do what they can to protect its employees and ask for privacy as it gets its affairs in order.

As Void noted, the company doesn't capture any personal user information in the first place. That makes its hack less damaging to a point, but the ideal would be no studio getting hacked period.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

