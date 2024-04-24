Sponsored By

Russeil's day-to-day duties as executive VP will see her manage multiple departments at Ubisoft, including corporate affairs, legal, and communications.

April 24, 2024

Longtime Ubisoft veteran Cécile Russeil has now been promoted to the French studio's executive vice president.

Per the press release, she'll primarily lead the company's teams focused on group synergy. Along with HR and legal, she will also head up the Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility division. Ubisoft notes these departments will have "greater agility, consistency, and influence" from her leadership.

Russeil first joined Ubisoft in 1990 as an executive assistant, then again in 1995 as lead legal counsel. She established its legal function in 2000, and has been the team's chief officer since 2015.

Her new position comes weeks after Ubisoft elevated publishing VP Brenda Panagrossi to serve as general manager for its US market.

 

"Cécile offers invaluable experience in steering international teams and navigating complex cross-functional initiatives," wrote CEO Yves Guillemot. "I'm fully confident in her capability to embrace this new challenge and inspire the teams in these key areas, to drive Ubisoft’s sustained growth."

Russeil, for her part, wrote that she was ready to "leverage our unique organizational culture and these teams’ innovative, driven mindset to continue to transform the company and deliver growth and value for all our stakeholders."    

