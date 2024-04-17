Sponsored By

Sucker Punch's samurai game is bringing Trophies to PC in the aims of giving PC players the semi-full PlayStation experience.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 17, 2024

Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima.
Image via Sucker Punch/PlayStation.

At a Glance

  • Actual trophy support and an overlay similar to consoles indicates Sony is taking PC seriously as it ports more games over.

Ghost of Tsushima is a month away from its PC launch, and its arrival brings some changes to how PlayStation interacts with the platform.

As Sony explains, Tsushima's port will have a brand-new overlay that will let players see their profile, friends, and trophy list. It functions effectively the same as Xbox's PC overlay, and brings PlayStation's ecosystem deeper into the PC fold.

Players can also earn PlayStation trophies that carry over between the console and PC versions, provided accounts are linked. Trophy sets are the same, and the game will have "full support" for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

All of this is optional, said Sony, though PC players wanting to play the co-op Legends mode (either on PC or via cross-play) will need a PlayStation Network account.

PC is in the eye of the PlayStation

Sony's brought its big first-party hits like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man to PC in recent years. The success rate has varied, but it hasn't stopped interim PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki from saying the company needs a stronger PC focus.

At the time, this was spurred by Helldivers 2's sucess on the platform. To date, it's the biggest PlayStation Studios launch on PC, on top of being a success in general.

The new overlay and proper trophy integration suggests, at the very least, Sony wants to follow through on Totoki's aims. Whether that means more ports at a better cadence, or more simultaneous PS/PC launches is currently unclear.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

