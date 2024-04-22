Sponsored By

LaKeith Stanfield is on deck to headline a film based on Strange Scaffold's acclaimed shooter.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 22, 2024

Screenshot from El Paso, Elsewhere.
Image via Strange Scaffold.

El Paso, Elsewhere from developer Strange Scaffold and Xalavier Nelson Jr. is making the slow-motion jump to film.

Per Deadline, Atlanta actor LaKeither Stanfield has been tapped to star in and produce the adaptation. Filmmakers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Colin Stark are also producing the movie, the former, through his Di Bonaventura Pictures banner.

The third-person shooter released last year as a love letter to PlayStation 2 action games of old, namely the Max Payne series. Stanfield will play James Savage, a detective tasked with stopping his vampire ex Janet from destroying the world.

At the time of its release, El Paso, Elsewhere garnered solid reviews and was nominated for Best Indie Game at the DICE and New York Game Awards.

On Twitter, Nelson Jr. confirmed the news by stating, in all caps: "An El Paso, Elsewhere movie is happening!"

Currently, a studio hasn't picked up the project. It also hasn't landed a writer or director, but the Hollywood Reporter notes that it's "buzzy," given the deluge of game adaptations.

It doesn't hurt that vampire movies are in vogue again. Along with Abigail from this past weekend, Ryan Coogler's upcoming action flick is centered on vampires in the Jim Crow-era South.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

