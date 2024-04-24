Sponsored By

The studio behind browser games like Mahjongg Solitaire and Block Champ is inviting smaller teams to join its network and get millions of eyes on their game.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 24, 2024

Graphic of games made and released under browser developer Arkadium Games.
Image via Arkadium.

At a Glance

  • Arkadium has a wide reach, and browser devs would end up with their games on websites for USA Today, MSN, and more.

Casual game developer Arkadium is taking a page out of Epic Games' book and launching its own platform for creators of browser-based games.

Under the Arkadium for Developers program, third-party developers can submit their works to Arkadium's distribution network. If accepted, the developer gets 75 percent of the revenue.

Additionally, approved games will launch with ads and possible microtransactions already integrated.

As the FAQ notes, Arkadium has a global network of over 300 partners. Under its umbrella, a game's visibility "significantly increases," especially since their games are in outlets like the Washington Post and AARP.

Arkadium hopes its program results in 30 new games launched on the platform by year's end. Already, the studio has 75 games actively running, which collectively net 18 million monthly players.

To help with its program, Arkadium has brought on Dan Butchko to direct its Developer Relations team. Butchko, who previously worked as a strategic advisor on Playcrafting, said he would help Arkadium "build the future of browser-based games."

"Arkadium is leveling up to become more than just a game studio – it is now a platform for developers around the world," he wrote. "This is just the beginning as we extend opportunities for external developers to join us."

Interested parties can apply here, and must have a playable link to their game. The only real requirements are that it be possible for "seamless play" on browser and other devices, and that the game isn't already in an exclusivity deal on another platform.

More details can be read here.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

