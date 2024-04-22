Sponsored By

The cash will be used to support Forever Skies and the Polish studio's next project.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 22, 2024

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Forever Skies
Image via Far From Home

PUBG: Battlegrounds maker Krafton has grabbed a minority stake in Forever Skies developer Far From Home.

The South Korean company will look to support Far From Home with the ongoing development of Forever Skies and future projects.

Far From Home CEO Andrzej Blumenfeld said the deal further underlines his belief in the strength of the studio's development team and their creative vision. "While we can comfortably fund the operation of our studio through the sales of Forever Skies, the capital injection from Krafton will provide important funding diversification and security for us in the long term," added Blumenfeld.

"We are pleased that Krafton believes in our vision and wants to support our growth. With this in mind and with the recent announcement of our agreement with Sony, we believe that our games will be even better and the future of Far From Home looks bright."

Far From Home will remain fully independent following the deal, meaning it will retain full creative control of Forever Skies and whatever projects come next. The studio will also continue to self-publish its titles.

At the time of writing, Forever Skies has delivered over 160,000 sales through Steam Early Access. The title is expected to make its full debut on PC and PlayStation 5 later this year, having made its early access bow in June 2023.

With Forever Skies almost ready to launch, Far From Home has started planning its next project and explained the Krafton investment will "primarily" be used to create that sophomore effort.

"Our funding for the completion of Forever Skies is secured, but eventually, we will need to start looking ahead at what comes next for our team," said Blumenfeld. "The capital raised through Krafton will make it significantly easier for us to plan out and build our next title to be something bigger and even more ambitious. At the same time, we retain our independence and full creative control which is extremely important to us."

The news represents a one-two punch of investments for Krafton, which last week led a $15 million funding round into UK studio Red Rover Interactive.

Read more about:

M&ATop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of an archive within the Video Game History Foundation.
Business
ESA says members won’t support any plan for libraries to preserve games onlineESA says members won’t support any plan for libraries to preserve games online
byJustin Carter
Apr 22, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot from El Paso, Elsewhere.
Business
Strange Scaffold's El Paso, Elsewhere is becoming a movieStrange Scaffold's El Paso, Elsewhere is becoming a movie
byJustin Carter
Apr 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A headshot of Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors on a stylised purple background
Business
Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors hopes to stick around until at least 2041Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors hopes to stick around until at least 2041
byChris Kerr
Apr 22, 2024
3 Min Read
The Embracer logo on a stylised background
Business
Embracer splitting into three standalone companies to search for 'winning formulas'Embracer splitting into three standalone companies to search for 'winning formulas'
byChris Kerr
Apr 22, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
The Six Stages of Player RationalityThe Six Stages of Player Rationality
byEdward Castronova
Apr 19, 2024
6 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
The Six Stages of Player Rationality
The Six Stages of Player Rationality

Apr 19, 2024

a collection of colorful screenshots showing creative tools
Design
Solo-Devs and risk-takers (an artistic exploration of experimental tools)
Solo-Devs and risk-takers (an artistic exploration of experimental tools)

Apr 19, 2024

Design
Postmortem: The Sirena Expedition
Postmortem: The Sirena Expedition

Apr 18, 2024