Sponsored By

With a new console release on the horizon, Rare's six-year-old pirate game has hit an "amazing" player milestone.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 17, 2024

1 Min Read
Pirates from Rare's Sea of Thieves.
Image via Rare/Microsoft.

Rare's Sea of Thieves comes to PlayStation 5 at the end of the month, having amassed 40 million players in its lifetime.

Per executive producer Joe Neate, the game's "amazing" milestone covers all three versions on Xbox (One and Series X|S), Windows, and Steam. It's unclear how that translates into sales, given its prominence on Xbox Game Pass.

In 2020, Microsoft reported that Sea of Thieves had 10 million players and dubbed it the studio's most successful new IP. 40 million is fairly high for a six-year-old game and supports Microsoft's reasoning for taking it to PS5.

When Microsoft first unveiled its multiplatform plans in February, Sea of Thieves was described as a "community-driven" title. PlayStation's community can boast some pretty high numbers themselves, which will likely help extend the game's lifecycle.

A game's player count tends to surge during specific events, like a new expansion or the launch of a new mode. As Xbox's first PlayStation game, Sea of Thieves may get its own spike, particularly with cross-play between all systems enabled.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the UK Games Fund.
Business
UK Games Fund grants £3 million to 22 'rising' game developersUK Games Fund grants £3 million to 22 'rising' game developers
byJustin Carter
Apr 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima.
Business
Ghost of Tsushima's PC port introduces new PlayStation overlay, trophy supportGhost of Tsushima's PC port introduces new PlayStation overlay, trophy support
byJustin Carter
Apr 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A thief looks down from the rooftop in a fantasy city.
Design
Warren Spector says the next logical step for immersive sims is multiplayerWarren Spector says the next logical step for immersive sims is multiplayer
byBryant Francis
Apr 16, 2024
6 Min Read
soldiers on a red field
Business
70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability70 percent of devs unsure of live-service games sustainability
byJustin Carter
Apr 16, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Conquering hardware hurdles to port Kingdom Come: Deliverance to SwitchDeep Dive: Conquering hardware hurdles to port Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Switch
byZhanna Goranskaya
Apr 16, 2024
6 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
The Joy and Pain of Game Mastery
The Joy and Pain of Game Mastery

Apr 17, 2024

Audio
The Game Show Interview: Starting a Career as a Game Composer
The Game Show Interview: Starting a Career as a Game Composer

Apr 17, 2024

Design
How SUDA51 and Hitman inspired cult indie shooter Children of the Sun
How SUDA51 and Hitman inspired cult indie shooter Children of the Sun

Apr 16, 2024