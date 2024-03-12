Sponsored By

Screenshot of the guessing game Wordle.
New York Times issues DMCA on 'hundreds' of Wordle-alikes and clonesNew York Times issues DMCA on 'hundreds' of Wordle-alikes and clones

If it looks or seems like Wordle, the Times is taking legal action against it.

byJustin Carter
Mar 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for Adult Swim Games.
Adult Swim Games' entire library may get delisted by MayAdult Swim Games' entire library may get delisted by May
byJustin Carter
Mar 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z.
Obituary: Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball creator, has passed away at age 68Obituary: Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball creator, passed away at age 68
byJustin Carter
Mar 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Why Game Preservation Is Vital--And How Technology HelpsWhy Game Preservation Is Vital—And How Technology Helps
byAlex Vasiliev
Mar 8, 2024
6 Min Read
The logo for Owlchemy Labs on a black background.
Owlchemy Labs CEO Andrew Eiche thinks devs should be bullish about AIOwlchemy Labs CEO Andrew Eiche thinks devs should be bullish about AI
byBryant Francis
Mar 8, 2024
8 Min Read
Logo for developer Brain Jar Games.
Brain Jar Games nets $6.7 million in seed funding for debut projectBrain Jar Games nets $6.7 million in seed funding for debut project
byJustin Carter
Mar 7, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo image for Fortnite's OG event.
Update: Apple reinstates Epic's European developer account
Update: Apple reinstates Epic's European developer account
Mar 7, 2024
2 Min Read
byJustin Carter
The Game Workers Unite logo on a stylised background
Corporate kryptonite? Developers and insiders discuss the power of game industry unions
Corporate kryptonite? Developers and insiders discuss the power of game industry unions
Mar 7, 2024
17 Min Read
byChris Kerr
Key art for Barnyard games. A chicken holds a golf club in its mouth in the foreground.
Why the former Borderlands boss is betting big on UEFN development
Why the former Borderlands boss is betting big on UEFN development
Mar 7, 2024
7 Min Read
byBryant Francis
A headshot of EA CEO Andrew Wilson on a stylized background
EA CEO: 60 percent of development processes could be 'impacted by generative AI'
EA CEO: 60 percent of dev processes could be 'impacted by generative AI'
Mar 7, 2024
3 Min Read
byChris Kerr
Key art for Tales Noir.
Tails Noir dev Eggnut lays off staff after 'halting operations'
Tails Noir dev Eggnut lays off staff after 'halting operations'
Mar 6, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Logo for Rooster Teeth.
Warner Bros. shuts down Rooster Teeth after 21 years
Warner Bros. shuts down Rooster Teeth after 21 years
Mar 6, 2024
2 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Cloud, Sephiroth, and Zack in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Square Enix confirms Sony exclusivity for Final Fantasy VII's remake trilogy
Square Enix confirms Sony exclusivity for Final Fantasy VII's remake trilogy
Mar 6, 2024
2 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Title card for 2024's Balatro.
Balatro sales grow to 500,000 copies sold in 10 days
Balatro sales grow to 500,000 copies sold in 10 days
Mar 6, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Key artwork for Unforetold: Witchstone
Spearhead Games is laying off the majority of its dev team
Spearhead Games is laying off the majority of its dev team
Mar 6, 2024
1 Min Read
byChris Kerr
The Capcom logo overlaid on a pile of documents
Capcom raising graduate salary in Japan to attract 'exceptional talent'
Capcom raising graduate salary in Japan to attract 'exceptional talent'
Mar 6, 2024
2 Min Read
byChris Kerr
Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game unaffected by recent EA cuts
Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game unaffected by recent EA cuts
Mar 5, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Promo art for 9 Dots' Outward.
Outward dev Nine Dots transitions to third-party publishing
Outward dev Nine Dots transitions to third-party publishing
Mar 5, 2024
2 Min Read
byJustin Carter
The Male Protagonist of Persona 3 Reload.
Persona franchise sales surpass 22 million copies worldwide
Persona franchise sales surpass 22 million copies worldwide
Mar 5, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
A screenshot of a blocky building in Small Radios Big Televisions
Update: Small Radios Big Televisions dev says mandated Warner Bros. delisting is 'kind of depressing'
Update: Small Radios Big Televisions dev says mandated Warner Bros. delisting is 'kind of depressing'
Mar 5, 2024
3 Min Read
byChris Kerr
A Barbie-themed car from Forza Horizon 5
Toymaker Mattel is becoming a mobile game publisher
Toymaker Mattel is becoming a mobile game publisher
Mar 5, 2024
2 Min Read
byBryant Francis
The Steam logo
Steam devs can now tweak the length of launch discounts
Steam devs can now tweak the length of launch discounts
Mar 5, 2024
2 Min Read
byChris Kerr
Actor Mark Dodson at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration.
Obituary: Mark Dodson, video game voice actor, passed away at age 64
Obituary: Mark Dodson, video game voice actor, passed away at age 64
Mar 4, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Switch emulator Yuzu reaches $2.4 million settlement with Nintendo
Switch emulator Yuzu reaches $2.4 million settlement with Nintendo
Mar 4, 2024
2 Min Read
byJustin Carter
The main cast/companions of Baldur's Gate 3.
Baldur's Gate 3's physical Xbox release will run on four discs
Baldur's Gate 3's physical Xbox release will run on four discs
Mar 4, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Three monsters from Crema's Temtem.
Temtem dev Crema will end major support for MMO in the summer
Temtem dev Crema will end major support for MMO in the summer
Mar 4, 2024
2 Min Read
byJustin Carter
The Torus Games logo on a blue background
Update: Australian studio Torus Games "hibernating" after laying off dev team
Update: Australian studio Torus Games "hibernating" after laying off dev team
Mar 4, 2024
2 Min Read
byChris Kerr
Screenshot from LocalThunk's Balatro.
Gambling fears get Balatro delisted after ratings board mixup
Gambling fears get Balatro delisted after ratings board mixup
Mar 1, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
An astronaut and a drone in Keoken Interactive's Deliver Us Mars.
Indie dev Keoken Interactive conducts staff layoffs
Indie dev Keoken Interactive conducts staff layoffs
Mar 1, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Aloy in key art for Horizon Forbidden West.
Horizon co-op game reportedly still in production following Sony layoffs
Horizon co-op game reportedly still in production following Sony layoffs
Mar 1, 2024
2 Min Read
byJustin Carter
The Toxmod logo on a blue, turquoise and pink field
Toxicity and the bottom line: 5 benefits of ToxMod voice moderation
Toxicity and the bottom line: 5 benefits of ToxMod voice moderation
Mar 1, 2024
7 Min Read
The Radical Forge logo
UK indie Radical Forge laying off 'handful' of workers
UK indie Radical Forge laying off 'handful' of workers
Mar 1, 2024
1 Min Read
byChris Kerr
Ten Questions and Answers About the Games Industry in 2024
Ten questions and answers about the game industry in 2024
Mar 12, 2024
11:00 EDT
Key art for Spyro: Reignited Trilogy.
Toys for Bob is splitting off from Activision Blizzard and going indie
Toys for Bob is splitting off from Activision Blizzard and going indie
Feb 29, 2024
1 Min Read
byJustin Carter
Key art for Firesprite's Horizon: Call of the Mountain.
Firesprite devs say 'culture of fear' led to staff exodus
Firesprite devs say 'culture of fear' led to staff exodus
Feb 29, 2024
2 Min Read
byJustin Carter

Featured Blogs

The Lessons Learned From Palworld’s Success
Featured Blog | The Lessons Learned From Palworld’s Success

Mar 8, 2024

Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)
Dial up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects for the Video Game Composer (GDC 2024)

Mar 6, 2024

Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system
Featured Blog | Evolving standard dice roll game design with Project O.R.C.S.' boons and banes system

Mar 4, 2024

