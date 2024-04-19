Marvel: Contest of Champions is turning 10 this year, and to celebrate, it's going to other, more "alternative" app stores.

Developer Kabam is teaming with distributor Flexion Games to put the mobile fighting game on the Amazon App Store, ONEstore Korea, and others on April 29. Later this year, it'll launch on Samsung Gaming Hub, OneStore Global, and DT Games Hub.

Chiefly, this move widens the game's reach. Since launch, Contest has been on iOS and Android, but it wasn't fully playable worldwide, something this deal aims to rectify.

New audiences for Marvel: Contest of Champions

"This collaboration will help us reach new audiences...on even more app stores," said Kabam CEO SeungWon Lee. "Flexion’s expertise, experience and technology make them the ideal partner for us."

Based in London, Flexion already handles distribuion for Monopoly Go! and World of Tanks Blitz MMO. Of this new deal, CEO Jens Lauritzson called it beneficial to both companies.

Kabam gets to widen the scope of its game, he said, while it also gives "a win for Kabam and the app stores, which [Flexion} will connect to drive audience engagement.”

Speaking to the "alternative stores" and their "growth potential," Lauritzson said there was "no better time to expand to more audiences.”