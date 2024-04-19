Sponsored By

Ahead of its 10th birthday, Marvel's mobile fighting game is leaving the iOS/Android playground to hang out in other app stores.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 19, 2024

Splash screen for Marvel: Contest of Champions.
Image via Kabam/Flexion.

  • What better way to ensure Marvel: Contest of Champions is around another decade than make it available to more players?

Marvel: Contest of Champions is turning 10 this year, and to celebrate, it's going to other, more "alternative" app stores.

Developer Kabam is teaming with distributor Flexion Games to put the mobile fighting game on the Amazon App Store, ONEstore Korea, and others on April 29. Later this year, it'll launch on Samsung Gaming Hub, OneStore Global, and DT Games Hub.

Chiefly, this move widens the game's reach. Since launch, Contest has been on iOS and Android, but it wasn't fully playable worldwide, something this deal aims to rectify.

New audiences for Marvel: Contest of Champions

"This collaboration will help us reach new audiences...on even more app stores," said Kabam CEO SeungWon Lee. "Flexion’s expertise, experience and technology make them the ideal partner for us."

Based in London, Flexion already handles distribuion for Monopoly Go! and World of Tanks Blitz MMO. Of this new deal, CEO Jens Lauritzson called it beneficial to both companies.

Kabam gets to widen the scope of its game, he said, while it also gives "a win for Kabam and the app stores, which [Flexion} will connect to drive audience engagement.”

Speaking to the "alternative stores" and their "growth potential," Lauritzson said there was "no better time to expand to more audiences.”

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

