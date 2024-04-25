How well is Dragon's Dogma II doing for Capcom? So good, it's got the company changing up its projections for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, apparently.

The developer has revised its earnings forecast from ¥140 million ($900.1 million) to ¥152.4 million ($979.8 million). All of this is in light of "recent operational results," which includes both the fantasy-RPG and 2023 hits like Street Fighter 6.

Credit was also given to older games from "major series," which likely include Resident Evil. As such, the company "expect net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income [will] all outperform our previously announced forecast."

Without providing hard numbers, Capcom claims Dragon's Dogma II has performed "favorably." Half a month after release, it sold 2.5 million copies, double the amount of the first Dragon's Dogma, and in half the time.

Dragon's Dogma II and Capcom's PC performance

Dragon's Dogma II launched in March and locked in 200,000 concurrent Steam players. It's now Capcom's biggest PC launch, at a time when some older games were having a resurgence on the platform.

Capcom further expects a variance between estimated non-consolidated earnings and the actual results from the 2022-2023 year. Yen-wise, earnings are expected to hit ¥144.1 million, up about 21.6 percent from 2022-2023's ¥118.52 million.

Last year, Capcom stock hit an all-time high weeks after the remake of Resident Evil 4 released. It's been a fruitful year for the studio, made all the more notable by its recent games targeting specific audiences and making sure they know a game they might like is on the way.