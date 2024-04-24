Sponsored By

The post-apocalyptic franchise continues to enjoy its time in the sun as players keep raising up "recent" games like Fallout 76 and Fallout 4.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 24, 2024

A Brotherhood of Steel Knight in Fallout 76.
Image via Bethesda.

At a Glance

  • For a series that may not have a new entry until years from now, Fallout's done a good job in bringing players back in.

The numbers for the Fallout franchise keep going up after the recent launch of Prime Video's show. Yesterday (April 23), Bethesda revealed that Fallout 76 hit 1 million players in a single day.

The milestone covers the shared world shooter's player base across PC, Xbox (both One and Series X|S), and PlayStation 4 and 5, illuminating just how much the game's numbers have grown in light of the show's success.

In the last several days, Fallout 76 has repeatedly topped its Steam player count and has a new peak at 73,368 players at the time of writing.

Additionally, the greater Fallout franchise reached nearly 5 million players that same day (although it probably helps that right now, most entries in the series are currently on sale).

A specific game wasn't highlighted as a frontrunner. But last week, Fallout 4 had the most Steam players, at a then-high of around 83,500. In the last 24 hours, that number has grown to 120,870.

Fallout 4 was the last single-player entry in the series, and may be for some time. As Forbes notes, its current numbers put it in the same space as Helldivers 2 from this past February.

Shows and movies based on games can help renew interest in those franchises, particularly if they're easily accessible. With Steam and Game Pass, Fallout is in the best kind of position to take advantage of the show's goodwill.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
