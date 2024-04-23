Sponsored By

After previous concerns about the Apple Arcade's future, senior director Alex Rofman says the platform is going nowhere but up.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 23, 2024

2 Min Read
Screenshot of various games available on the Apple Arcade.
Image via Apple.

At a Glance

  • To help keep the Apple Arcade fresh, the company plans on making many more games for its Vision Pro headset.

The Apple Arcade will live for as long as Apple wants...which is hopefully a long time.

Talking to The Guardian, senior director Alex Rofman said there's no plans to gut the platform. Back in February, a MobileGamer report claimed developers were frustrated with the company's lack of transparency, and believed the Arcade was on its way out.

Rofman pushed back against those claims, saying games "are more important to Apple now than [ever]. Arcade is an outlet for indie studios with creative, innovative ideas. That is still important to us and always will be."

Regarding those alleging smaller payouts, Rofman acknowledged bonuses depend on a game's player count. Bluntly, he said "not every game in a catalogue of more than 200 titles [will] grow its player base month over month."

2023 was a "banner year" for the Apple Arcade, and Rofman made clear the company wants to continue that momentum. Part of that means bringing the Vision Pro headset deeper into the game fold.

The AR headset launched with 12 games, some of which had spacial elements baked in. Such types of games are what Apple hopes makes the Vision Pro a prime device for VR players.

Spacial gaming is "probably the biggest thing right now," said Rofman, since it's the biggest innovation to how games are played since touch gaming in the mid-2000s. As such, the Vision Pro "opens up an entirely new world of possibilities."

And should it not succeed, other Apple devices are at a point where they can pick up the slack.

"Finally, Macs are capable of running high performance games, in ways that they weren’t 10 or 15 years ago," added Rofman. "You can now run a high-performance game on a device that fits in your pocket."

"I think you’ll continue to see investment and focus on the gaming space, because games are incredible and our devices are great gaming devices.”

The Guardian's full write-up of the Apple Arcade, including talks with developers making games for the platform, can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Atlus' Persona 3 Reload.
Business
Kazuma Kaneko, longtime Atlus artist, departs after 35-year runKazuma Kaneko, longtime Atlus artist, departs after 35-year run
byJustin Carter
Apr 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for the shelved PC game Ironmarked.
Business
Flaming Fowl lays off staff after unveiling demo for its (shelved) gameFlaming Fowl lays off staff after unveiling demo for its (shelved) game
byJustin Carter
Apr 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Expanding accessibility for As Dusk Falls’ PlayStation portDeep Dive: Expanding accessibility for As Dusk Falls’ PlayStation port
byAoife Gleeson, May Wong
Apr 23, 2024
12 Min Read
A selection of retro Infogrames logos
Business
Atari relaunches Infogrames, immediately buys Totally Reliable Delivery ServiceAtari relaunches Infogrames, immediately buys Totally Reliable Delivery Service
byChris Kerr
Apr 23, 2024
2 Min Read
The Meta Horizon OS logo
Extended Reality
Meta expanding mixed reality ecosystem under Meta Horizon OS bannerMeta expanding mixed reality ecosystem under Meta Horizon OS banner
byChris Kerr
Apr 23, 2024
3 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
The Six Stages of Player Rationality
The Six Stages of Player Rationality

Apr 19, 2024

a collection of colorful screenshots showing creative tools
Design
Solo-Devs and risk-takers (an artistic exploration of experimental tools)
Solo-Devs and risk-takers (an artistic exploration of experimental tools)

Apr 19, 2024

Design
Postmortem: The Sirena Expedition
Postmortem: The Sirena Expedition

Apr 18, 2024