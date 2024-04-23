Over a month after releasing Alone in the Dark, developer Pieces Interactive appears to be laying off an unknown number of staff.

Environment artist Helena Hansen confirmed she was affected, saying her "heart breaks for myself and my coworkers right now." At time of writing, she's the only developer who's confirmed their status.

Alone in the Dark released back in March to a mixed reception. The game was previously delayed twice, both to avoid 2023's heavy release cadence and then crunching over the holidays.

To date, neither THQNordic (or parent company Embracer) have commented on its sales. What is known is these reductions are isolated to Pieces alone, since Embracer ended its restructuring plans in late March.

Recently, Embracer split itself off into three standalone companies to make itself look less...Embracer. It's presently unclear which of those companies Pieces (or just the Alone in the Dark IP itself) falls under.

The Sweden-based studio has previously developed the Magicka series, along with Kill to Collect and the two Titan Quest games.

Game Developer has reached out to THQ Nordic for comment, and will update when a response is given.