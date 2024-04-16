Sponsored By

After a soft launch back in 2022, Moomin: Puzzles & Design will go offline over the summer.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 16, 2024

Snufkin and Moomin in Moomin: Puzzle & Design.
Image via Rovio.

At a Glance

  • The soon-to-be offline Moomin game is the first (and so far, only) game for the franchise from Rovio's multi-year game deal.

After two years, Rovio is pulling the plug on Moomin: Puzzle & Design on July 8.

Development on the mobile game, per PocketGamer, wrapped last week on April 11. The title had a soft launch in 2022, and recently came to the US, Japan, Poland, and Finland.

In a statement to the outlet, Rovio explained Moomin failed to reach the "very high standard for games that we launch globally."

Rovio and Moomin's partnership

Rovio entered a six-year partnership to make Moomin games back in 2021. Under the agreement, it can make titles for "any platform" and mobile games exclusively.

To date, Puzzles & Design is the only game to come from this deal, even though it's never earned its own page on the Rovio website.

The Angry Birds creator was acquired by Sega last year, and at the time, the two talked of potential crossovers. It's unknown if Sega has any interest in doing that with Moomin, or creating another game for the popular Finnish character.

