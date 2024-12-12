Sponsored By

WB Games Montreal lays off 99 developers

Most of the impacted developers let go from WB Montreal were subcontractors through esteemed support developer Keywords.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which WB Games Montreal co-developed.
Image via Rocksteady/WB/DC.

At a Glance

  • WB Games Montreal helped develop Suicide Squad, and these cuts come after Rocksteady ended support for the game.

Developers at WB Games Montreal have been laid off, according to French outlet Radio-Canada.

The outlet claims 99 employees were impacted, and that the most affected were subcontractors through Keywords, a game service provider that's previously worked with BioWare and NetEase. Those workers handled QA for WB Montreal, which helped Rocksteady develop Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Earlier this week, Rocksteady revealed it will stop supporting the live-service shooter on January 14, 2025. Developers told Radio-Canada those let go will have to leave WB Montreal in eight weeks, or around the start of February.

WB Montreal's future moves

Speaking to the outlet, one source said laid off staff were offered the chance to join a contact list for upcoming Montreal projects. However, that source said any opportunities might only come in 2026.

Others explained they had been previously assured Montreal had "enough projects to work on." Prior to Squad, the studio developed 2022's Gotham Knights, another live-service game starring Batman characters like Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl. It's also best known for 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins.

As of February 2023, WB Games Montreal appears to be working on an unannounced single-player DC Comics game as its sole (or lead) developer.

Read more about:

Warner Bros DiscoveryLayoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A Runner in Bungie's exraction shooter Marathon.
Business
Ex-Marathon director Chris Barrett sues Sony and Bungie after 'unfounded' firingEx-Marathon director Chris Barrett sues Sony and Bungie after 'unfounded' firing
byJustin Carter
Dec 12, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot of Insecure: The Come Up Game.
Business
Mobile dev Glow Up Games shuts down after five-year runMobile dev Glow Up Games shuts down after five-year run
byJustin Carter
Dec 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Crafting detailed and dynamic water in Planet Coaster 2Deep Dive: Crafting detailed and dynamic water in Planet Coaster 2
byJohn Wigg
Dec 12, 2024
11 Min Read
The entrance to GCAP 2024 at Melbourne International Games Week
Business
Insulation vs isolation: The question defining the future of Australia's game industryInsulation vs isolation: The question defining the future of Australia's game industry
byGeorge Osborn
Dec 12, 2024
22 Min Read
Characters from the Warcraft franchise strike a pose.
Design
What Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets oldWhat Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets old
byBryant Francis
Nov 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
How to create a 'fair' auto-aiming system in a robot shooter
How to create a 'fair' auto-aiming system in a robot shooter

Dec 10, 2024

Programming
6 steps to a successful playtesting process for an indie developer
6 steps to a successful playtesting process for an indie developer

Dec 9, 2024

Business
The Last Humble Bee postmortem: Staying sane in solo development
The Last Humble Bee postmortem: Staying sane in solo development

Dec 5, 2024