WB Games Montreal lays off 99 developers

Most of the impacted developers let go from WB Montreal were subcontractors through esteemed support developer Keywords.
December 12, 2024
Developers at WB Games Montreal have been laid off, according to French outlet Radio-Canada.
The outlet claims 99 employees were impacted, and that the most affected were subcontractors through Keywords, a game service provider that's previously worked with BioWare and NetEase. Those workers handled QA for WB Montreal, which helped Rocksteady develop Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Earlier this week, Rocksteady revealed it will stop supporting the live-service shooter on January 14, 2025. Developers told Radio-Canada those let go will have to leave WB Montreal in eight weeks, or around the start of February.
Speaking to the outlet, one source said laid off staff were offered the chance to join a contact list for upcoming Montreal projects. However, that source said any opportunities might only come in 2026.
Others explained they had been previously assured Montreal had "enough projects to work on." Prior to Squad, the studio developed 2022's Gotham Knights, another live-service game starring Batman characters like Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl. It's also best known for 2013's Batman: Arkham Origins.
As of February 2023, WB Games Montreal appears to be working on an unannounced single-player DC Comics game as its sole (or lead) developer.
