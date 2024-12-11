Sponsored By

Nintendo owns Monolith Soft after completing stake buyout

The two studios have been close for 17 years, and this soft acquisition comes ahead of Xenoblade Chronicles X's Nintendo Switch remaster in 2025.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 11, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for 2022's Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Image via Monolith Soft/Nintendo.

At a Glance

  • Nintendo first purchased majority stock in Monolith in 2007, and most of Monolith's work has released on Nintendo systems.

Nintendo appears to have quietly bought the remaining stake in Xenoblade Chronicles developer Monolith Soft, and now completely owns the studio.

As spotted by Automaton, the developer's company brochure shows Nintendo now owns all 2,400 shares. The console maker first bought an 80 percent stake (or 1,920 shares) in Monolith back in 2007, then increased that stake to 96 percent (2,304 shares) in 2011. Archived web pages (thanks, VGC) show Nintendo owned 2,230 shares as recently as October 1 before buying the remainder.

While Monolith Soft has been making games for Nintendo systems since 2008, it used to be a somewhat multiplatform studio. Its debut game, Xenosaga Episode I, was released on PlayStation 2, and it developed Xenosaga: Pied Piper for mobile phones in 2004. But the majority of its work (and series) is on Nintendo hardware, such as the Gamecube (Baiten Kaitos), 3DS (Project X Zone), and Switch (Xenoblade Chronicles).

It has also been a co-developer on Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, the first two Splatoon games, and several Animal Crossing installments.

Monolith Soft's next game is a remaster for Xenoblade Chronicles X, which releases in 2025 and brings the full series to the Switch.

Read more about:

[Company] Nintendo

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of Insecure: The Come Up Game.
Business
Mobile dev Glow Up Games shuts down after five-year runMobile dev Glow Up Games shuts down after five-year run
byJustin Carter
Dec 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Screenshot of 2024's Balatro.
Business
Balatro, Thank Goodness You're Here win at Apple's 2024 App Store AwardsBalatro, Thank Goodness You're Here win at Apple's 2024 App Store Awards
byJustin Carter
Dec 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Characters from the Warcraft franchise strike a pose.
Design
What Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets oldWhat Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets old
byBryant Francis
Nov 22, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)
byMarc Flury, Kasson Crookerand 3 more
Nov 21, 2024
24 Min Read
YoYo Games CEO Russell Kay holds a microphone against Game Developer's red background.
Programming
What GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine marketWhat GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine market
byBryant Francis
Nov 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
How to create a 'fair' auto-aiming system in a robot shooter
How to create a 'fair' auto-aiming system in a robot shooter

Dec 10, 2024

Programming
6 steps to a successful playtesting process for an indie developer
6 steps to a successful playtesting process for an indie developer

Dec 9, 2024

Business
The Last Humble Bee postmortem: Staying sane in solo development
The Last Humble Bee postmortem: Staying sane in solo development

Dec 5, 2024