People Can Fly restructures studio by laying off 120 devs and icing projects

The Outriders and Bulletstorm creator is 'tailoring plans to our financial capacity' by going back to work-for-hire and prioritizing a single independent project.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 10, 2024

Screenshot of 2019's Outriders.
Image via People Can Fly/Square Enix.

  • Earlier this year, People Can Fly laid off 30 employees on Project Gemini and canceled Project Dagger.

Outriders developer People Can Fly is making layoffs and putting one of its game projects on hold.

In a statement from the company, CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski explained it was "suspending or parting ways with" over 120 employees working on the unannounced 'Project Bifrost.' The studio is also restructuring some of its support teams and fully pausing development on 'Project Victoria' in an effort to "reduce our self-publishing strategy."

According to Wojciechowski, "external market pressures persisted beyond our forecasts... and we have to adjust to where things are today." He affirmed People Can Fly's belief in its various projects, but admitted it needs to "tailor our plans to our financial capacity."

Going forward, he said the studio is focusing on a single independent game, and pursuing new work-for-hire opportunities.

The rocky year for People Can Fly

Victoria is the latest project from the Polish developer to be set aside. In late April, People Can Fly canceled 'Project Dagger' after re-analyzing its development plans. The end result was a writedown of nearly $20 million in production costs.

This is also its newest round of staff cuts: it started off 2024 by laying off over 30 developers from the Square Enix-backed 'Project Gemini.'

Last year, People Can Fly revealed it opened a Montreal studio to increase production on a triple-A project, and entered a work-for-hire deal with Microsoft. At the moment, the status of the latter (dubbed 'Project Maverick') is unknown, as are Gemini and Bifrost after these recent cuts.

Wojciechowski concluded the statement by stressing the studio's focus on "approaching this moment with compassion and to ensure our team feels supported as we work together to build a stronger future."

"In this hard moment, our dedication to excellence and creativity remains strong as ever," he wrote. "For everyone who loves what we create: we will not give up on our dreams."

