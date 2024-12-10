People Can Fly restructures studio by laying off 120 devs and icing projects

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
The Outriders and Bulletstorm creator is 'tailoring plans to our financial capacity' by going back to work-for-hire and prioritizing a single independent project.
December 10, 2024
Outriders developer People Can Fly is making layoffs and putting one of its game projects on hold.
In a statement from the company, CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski explained it was "suspending or parting ways with" over 120 employees working on the unannounced 'Project Bifrost.' The studio is also restructuring some of its support teams and fully pausing development on 'Project Victoria' in an effort to "reduce our self-publishing strategy."
According to Wojciechowski, "external market pressures persisted beyond our forecasts... and we have to adjust to where things are today." He affirmed People Can Fly's belief in its various projects, but admitted it needs to "tailor our plans to our financial capacity."
Going forward, he said the studio is focusing on a single independent game, and pursuing new work-for-hire opportunities.
Victoria is the latest project from the Polish developer to be set aside. In late April, People Can Fly canceled 'Project Dagger' after re-analyzing its development plans. The end result was a writedown of nearly $20 million in production costs.
This is also its newest round of staff cuts: it started off 2024 by laying off over 30 developers from the Square Enix-backed 'Project Gemini.'
Last year, People Can Fly revealed it opened a Montreal studio to increase production on a triple-A project, and entered a work-for-hire deal with Microsoft. At the moment, the status of the latter (dubbed 'Project Maverick') is unknown, as are Gemini and Bifrost after these recent cuts.
Wojciechowski concluded the statement by stressing the studio's focus on "approaching this moment with compassion and to ensure our team feels supported as we work together to build a stronger future."
"In this hard moment, our dedication to excellence and creativity remains strong as ever," he wrote. "For everyone who loves what we create: we will not give up on our dreams."
Read more about:Layoffs
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024