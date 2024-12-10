Sponsored By

Xsolla and StarNest start game incubator academy in Azerbijan

The game commerce company has found another country to put down headquarters and fashion into a 'global hub for game development.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 10, 2024

  • This marks Xsolla's fourth development academy after previously established ones in Busan, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.

2024 is almost over, and Xsolla is still establishing game development academies across the world.

The game commerce firm recently teamed with telecommunications firm StarNest and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) to create an academy and incubator program situated in Azerbijan. Beginning next year, developers, game designers, and studios based in the country will receive "specialized training, mentorship from international gaming leaders, and access to financial and technological resources."

Yevgeniya Bikmurzina, the innovation ecosystem head for the IDDA, indicated teaming with Xsolla and StarNest would lead to "extensive opportunities for implementing joint projects that will drive the development of Azerbaijan's gaming sector."

In its announcement, Xsolla also outlined plans to further build a regional headquarters in the country's capital city Baku, further serving as a "hub for innovation and technology" that provides extra support to developers in Central Asia. IDDA will also be on hand to provide "strategic oversight" and ensure Xsolla and StarNest's aims align with Azerbijan's national goals for digital transformation.

Xsolla academies are in session

Throughout the year, Xsolla has worked with governments and tech companies in areas like Uzbekistan, Busan, and Saudi Arabia to build academies for their local developers. As with those regions, the StarNest Academy will turn Azerbijan into a "global hub for game development" and "create pathways for Azerbaijani talent to showcase their work on the global stage."

According to the company's global partnerships SVP, Rytis Joseph Jan, the partnership "represents a significant milestone for Xsolla as we collaborate with Azerbaijani leaders to unlock the region’s potential. By combining our global expertize with the visionary leadership of our partners, we aim to empower the next generation of talent in Azerbaijan and drive meaningful innovation with global impact."

More information on the Xsolla StarNest Academy can be read here.

