Killer Klowns dev Illfonic 'realigns' studio by cutting staff

'Today, we had to accept the harsh reality that the state of the industry has impacted us here at Illfonic.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 4, 2024

Key art for 2024's Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.
Image via Illfonic/Teravision Games.

  • Illfonic's layoffs come months after its newest game, Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Denver developer Illfonic says they've had to "accept the harsh reality" of the game industry today and cut staff.

On X, studio CEO Charles Brungardt explained the studio eliminated roles to "realign to a refined strategy." At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly how many employees were impacted.

Illfonic is primarily known for making multiplayer games based on horror film franchises. It was the original creator of Friday the 13th: The Game before Black Tower Studios took control of its development. After that transfer, it made 2018's Predator: Hunting Grounds, 2022's Ghostbusters Unleashed, and this year's Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Separate from that, it also developed original titles Arcadegeddon and Nexuiz, and has also been a support studio on titles such as Crysis 3 and Star Citizen.

This makes the newest studio to lay off staff this week. Yesterday, December 3, Ubisoft announced the closure of its San Francisco and Osaka studios alongside the end of its free-to-play shooter, xDefiant. A team based in Sydney is also being "ramped down," and 277 overall employees will be impacted.

That same day, Deceive Inc. creator Sweet Bandits Studios announced its own closure. The 18-person team explained it had reached a "breaking point" trying to keep it sustainable since its release in March 2023. As the team disbands, it and its publisher, Tripwire Interactive, are looking at ways to maintain the title for as long as possible.

Game Developer has reached out to Illfonic about the number of impacted employees and the cause for its layoffs and will update when a response is given.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

