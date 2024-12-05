Future Publishing signs content partnership with OpenAI

Future Publishing is working with OpenAI to enhance the "ChatGPT experience" by granting the company access to content from its 200-plus media brands.

Future owns a number of print magazines and digital publications, including game-focused brands such as Retro Gamer, PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Edge.

OpenAI described the move as a "strategic partnership" in a post on its website.

"The initiative brings Future’s journalism to new audiences while also enhancing the ChatGPT experience," it added. "ChatGPT users will be able to access content from across Future's portfolio, with attribution and links to the full original articles for transparency and further information."

Future and OpenAI have previously worked together to deploy chatbots on certain websites that purportedly help users "engage more deeply with content." Future is also using OpenAI tools to "boost productivity" across its sales, marketing, and editorial divisions.

Future CEO Jon Steinberg said the content partnership with OpenAI will allow the media company to build global communities and expand its engaged audience.

"ChatGPT provides a whole new avenue for people to discover our incredible specialist content,” continued Steinberg. "Future is proud to be at the forefront of deploying AI, both in building new ways for users to engage with our content but also to support our staff and enhance their productivity."

OpenAI COO Brad Nightcap said ChatGPT users will receive access to more current and reliable information as a result of the link-up. "Our goal is to help publishers and content creators both benefit from advanced AI technology and expand their reach," he added.

Yet, some publications aren't convinced OpenAI has their best interests at heart.

Last month, a coalition of Canadian news outlets filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and accused the company of illegally using news articles to train its software (via BBC). That comes around a year after the New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, with the publication claiming millions of its articles were used to train AI chatbots.

Within the game industry, major companies such as Netflix, EA, and Embracer have begun espousing the perceived benefits of generative AI amid a deluge of layoffs and studio closures, but some workers–such as striking SAG-AFTRA members–are concerned the technology could eventually be used to replace employees and supplant creativity.

Disclosure: The author of this article had two articles published in Edge in 2021.