Sponsored By

Ex-Marathon director Chris Barrett sues Sony and Bungie after 'unfounded' firing

Barrett alleges he was fired from Bungie without cause, and that it and Sony are withholding a $45 million employee payout from him.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 12, 2024

2 Min Read
A Runner in Bungie's exraction shooter Marathon.
Image via Bungie/PlayStation.

At a Glance

  • Barrett was fired from Bungie after being accused of misconduct and inappropriate behavior by several female employees.

Christopher Barrett, director on Bungie's Marathon before his firing in March, has filed a lawsuit against his former employer and Sony. Per VentureBeat, he argues he was fired so the two companies could avoid granting him a $45 million payout from his employment agreement.

Barrett was let go from the Destiny 2 developer for alleged misconduct and "behaving inappropriately" toward at least eight women in various departments at the studio. In August, Bloomberg published a report alleging he told female staffers he could help them "advance their careers" and sent them a "barrage" of unwanted text messages.

At the time, Barrett told the outlet he was "always respectful and supportive" of his coworkers, and gave an apology to anyone he made uncomfortable with his behavior. Prior to being dismissed, he'd been with Bungie since 1999. He was a designer on several games, Destiny 2 included, and served as a top-level executive at the studio.

Barrett's allegations against Sony and Bungie

In the suit, he alleges Bungie and Sony "deliberately destroyed [his] reputation. [...] Defendants did not care that none of it was true; they had blatant motivations for their brazen scheme."

"Barrett was never asked whether he had ever engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct...or whether he ever retaliated against a co-worker for rebuffing his advances or discriminated against a female colleague on the basis of her sex," it continues. "Barrett was not asked those questions because Barrett did not engage in, and has not been accused of, any such conduct."

In a separate statement, Barrett said he has "endured rampant speculation, unfounded attacks on my reputation, and innuendo about what happened behind the scenes to cause me to be fired after 25 years of service." He filed his suit with the aim of "holding Bungie and Sony accountable for their conduct and the damage that has been done to my reputation and my career."

"I am confident that the facts are on my side and look forward to clearing my name in the legal process," he concluded.

This is the latest development in a turbulent year for Bungie, which laid off 220 employees after June's Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Before that, employees alleged to IGN in 2021 that the studio had been tolerating a culture of sexism and sexual harassment.

Game Developer has reached out to Sony and Bungie for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Read more about:

Lawsuits[Company] PlayStationTop Stories

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which WB Games Montreal co-developed.
Business
WB Games Montreal lays off 99 developersWB Games Montreal lays off 99 developers
byJustin Carter
Dec 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Screenshot of Insecure: The Come Up Game.
Business
Mobile dev Glow Up Games shuts down after five-year runMobile dev Glow Up Games shuts down after five-year run
byJustin Carter
Dec 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Crafting detailed and dynamic water in Planet Coaster 2Deep Dive: Crafting detailed and dynamic water in Planet Coaster 2
byJohn Wigg
Dec 12, 2024
11 Min Read
The entrance to GCAP 2024 at Melbourne International Games Week
Business
Insulation vs isolation: The question defining the future of Australia's game industryInsulation vs isolation: The question defining the future of Australia's game industry
byGeorge Osborn
Dec 12, 2024
22 Min Read
Characters from the Warcraft franchise strike a pose.
Design
What Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets oldWhat Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets old
byBryant Francis
Nov 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
How to create a 'fair' auto-aiming system in a robot shooter
How to create a 'fair' auto-aiming system in a robot shooter

Dec 10, 2024

Programming
6 steps to a successful playtesting process for an indie developer
6 steps to a successful playtesting process for an indie developer

Dec 9, 2024

Business
The Last Humble Bee postmortem: Staying sane in solo development
The Last Humble Bee postmortem: Staying sane in solo development

Dec 5, 2024