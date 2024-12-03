Sponsored By

Torn Banner Studios cuts staff after No More Room in Hell 2's EA launch

The developer affirmed it was committed to fixing No More Room in Hell 2's issues and growing the game into a full, 1.0 release for a 2025 launch.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 3, 2024

Screenshot of 2024's No More Room in Hell 2.
Image via Torn Banner Studios.

Torn Banner Studios has eliminated roles following the Early Access launch of No More Room in Hell 2 in October.

CEO Steve Piggott explained the company has been up against "many challenges" as a "fully independent, self-funded" developer. Impacted employees will receive severance, and Torn Banner has committed to helping them find new positions when possible.

No More Room in Hell 2 launched to mixed reviews, with critics and players noting several technical and performance issues. In the weeks since its release, Torn Banner has released several hotfixes and updates to address those problems.

According to Piggott, the co-op shooter is central to the studio's goals. He affirmed Torn Banner was "fully committed" to giving No More Room in Hell 2 a full 1.0 launch in 2025, and said the studio is "actively working on everything we've spoken about in our roadmap, and more. We'll continue to work hard to develop the game alongside our community."

Additionally, he stated the servers for Chivalry 2 would stay operational, and the game won't be affected by the layoffs. The studio completed development on the multiplayer slasher earlier this year.

"Torn Banner Studios would not be the place it is today without the dedication, passion, and accomplishments of these great people," wrote Pigott. "We're saddened to part ways with some of the best of our incredible team, and sincerely wish them the best."

The studio is the latest to eliminate staff this year. In November, fellow indies Heart Machine and Humanoid Origin either cut staff or closed completely. Worlds Untold, another indie, paused operations and released staff as its leaders looked for more funding for its debut project.

