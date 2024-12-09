Sponsored By

Rocksteady to terminate Suicide Squad support in January 2025

It's the end of the road for the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Its final update will introduce new character Deathstroke and an offline mode.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 9, 2024

Key art for 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Image via Rocksteady/WB Games/DC Comics.

  • Support for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is ending after one year as Rocksteady moves on to other projects.

Rocksteady has called it: after January 14, 2025, it's done with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In its newest blog, the developer outlined the game's fourth and final season, which kicks off tomorrow, December 10. Along with making DC villain Deathstroke a playable character, the season will mark "the final battle against Brainiac." After the season ends, the game will remain playable (and purchasable) for the forseeable future.

Tomorrow's season four launch also introduces an offline mode to the game. Rocksteady previously confirmed the mode was in the works, which helps further extend the game's life. According to the studio, the offline feature will provide players with access to all of Suicide Squad's post-launch content without an internet connection.

The Suicide Squad's troubled, tumultuous road

Things have not been easy for Rocksteady and Suicide Squad. Shortly after negative reception to its gameplay reveal at a 2023 PlayStation showcase, the game was delayed into 2024.

Not long after its launch this past February, WB called the game a financial disappointment and deemed it the catalyst for a "tough quarter." Later reports from Bloomberg detailed Rocksteady's struggle to make a live-service game, which it had never done before, and figuring out how the game would take shape with its superpowered cast.

While the game earned mixed reviews, its release renewed interest in the previous four single-player Batman: Arkham games made by Rocksteady and WB Games Montreal.

This past September, Rocksteady cut staff, largely across its QA team. In addition to co-developing a director's cut of Hogwarts Legacy, the developer is reportedly hoping to make a new single-player game.

