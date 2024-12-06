Dragon Quest 3's HD-2D remake sells 2 million copies

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
December 6, 2024
Square Enix's HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III has sold 2 million copies worldwide since its release on November 14.
The turn-based RPG released on PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. It's also the latest remake for the 1988 NES classic, which has been re-released on Super Famicom, Game Boy Color, phones, and more recent consoles over the decades.
Compared to earlier HD-2D games, Dragon Quest III has sold faster than its predecessors, Octopath Traveler II and Triangle Strategy. Last year, Square Enix revealed Octopath sold 1 milion copies in about four months. The series has sold 4 million overall copies as of this past June. Meanwhile, Triangle Strategy sold 1 million copies by December 2022, about nine months after its launch that March.
In the time since Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy's respective releases, the former has come to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and will remain on Game Pass alongside Octopath Traveler until January 2026. This past Halloween, Square Enix ported Triangle Strategy over to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, and pulled the game from the Nintendo Switch eShop earlier this week.
Player-wise, Dragon Quest III HD-2D has peaked at 45,357 concurrent Steam players. At launch, it opened to 37,323 players, and became Square Enix's biggest single-player release on the platform.
Square Enix is continuing the HD-2D train with remakes of Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II. Those two titles will release on the same platforms as Dragon Quest III HD-2D in 2025, and will be packaged together as a single entity.
Read more about:Square Enix
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024