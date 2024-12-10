Build a Rocket Boy acquires PlayFusion

Trending
As part of the deal, PlayFusion CEO and CTO Mark Gerhard will serve as Build A Rocket Boy co-CEO next to Benzies.
December 10, 2024
Build a Rocket Boy (BARB) has just announced its acquisition of UK-based PlayFusion. Via press release, veteran Rockstar developer (and former Rockstar North president) Leslie Benzies' developer/publisher has scooped up PlayFusion. As part of the deal, PlayFusion CEO and CTO Mark Gerhard will serve as Co-CEO next to Benzies.
"We’ve always admired PlayFusion's creativity and innovative approach to transmedia entertainment, and joining forces with them will ascend Build A Rocket Boy to our next level of excellence," said Benzies.
"Our vision has always been to put creativity into the hands of the players and PlayFusion’s shared passion for gaming will help us create a robust offering for our community to seamlessly build their own AAA quality games and create compelling original online experiences soon," he continued.
Build a Rocket Boy has had an eventful year, starting in January when it announced it had secured $110 million series D funding. The studio is currently working on three major projects, including the IO Interactive-published Everywhere, a triple-A action title meant to showcase BARB's creation platform, a triple-A narrative-driven action game called MindsEye, and a suite of UGC design tools dubbed Arcadia.
However, the studio also laid off workers last February, only about a month after announcing its successful fundraising round.
PlayFusion, for its part, is currently working on Ascendant Infinity, a "a squad-based and tactical FPS experience with serious balls."
