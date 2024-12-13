Astro Bot, Balatro, and Metaphor: ReFantazio sweep the 2024 Game Awards

Geoff Keighley's Game Awards aired last night, and the 10th annual awards show once again presented some awards in between those big game reveals.

The top Game of the Year prize was granted to Team Asobi's Astro Bot. The PlayStation platformer was nominated alongside Black Myth Wukong, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Balatro, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Astro also won awards in the Game Direction, Action/Adventure, and Family Game categories. Balatro and Metaphor also took home three wins each: the deckbuilder won for Best Independent Game, Best Mobile, and Debut Indie, while Atlus' RPG was rewarded with Best Narrative, Art Direction, and Best RPG.

A partial list of winners is down below, and the full roster of winners can be seen here.

Game of the Year

Balatro (Localthunk)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Game Direction

Balatro (Localthunk)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best Performance

Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hanna Telle (Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly González (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice)

Best Adaptation

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

Fallout (Bethesa/Prime Video)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Prime Video)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Best Ongoing Game