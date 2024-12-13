Sponsored By

Astro Bot, Balatro, and Metaphor: ReFantazio sweep the 2024 Game Awards

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 13, 2024

Key art for 2024's Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Image via Atlus.

  • Astro Bot took had the most Game Award wins, followed by a tie between Balatro and Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Geoff Keighley's Game Awards aired last night, and the 10th annual awards show once again presented some awards in between those big game reveals.

The top Game of the Year prize was granted to Team Asobi's Astro Bot. The PlayStation platformer was nominated alongside Black Myth Wukong, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Balatro, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Astro also won awards in the Game Direction, Action/Adventure, and Family Game categories. Balatro and Metaphor also took home three wins each: the deckbuilder won for Best Independent Game, Best Mobile, and Debut Indie, while Atlus' RPG was rewarded with Best Narrative, Art Direction, and Best RPG.

A partial list of winners is down below, and the full roster of winners can be seen here.

Game of the Year

  • Balatro (Localthunk)

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

  • Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

  • Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Game Direction

  • Balatro (Localthunk)

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

  • Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)

  • Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)

  • Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Best Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best Performance

  • Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

  • Hanna Telle (Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

  • Humberly González (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)

  • Luke Roberts (James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2)

  • Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice)

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

  • Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

  • Fallout (Bethesa/Prime Video)

  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Prime Video)

  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2 (Bungie/PlayStation)

  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead/PlayStation)

  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

  • Fortnite (Epic Games)

