Astro Bot, Balatro, and Metaphor: ReFantazio sweep the 2024 Game Awards

Trending
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
December 13, 2024
Geoff Keighley's Game Awards aired last night, and the 10th annual awards show once again presented some awards in between those big game reveals.
The top Game of the Year prize was granted to Team Asobi's Astro Bot. The PlayStation platformer was nominated alongside Black Myth Wukong, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Balatro, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
Astro also won awards in the Game Direction, Action/Adventure, and Family Game categories. Balatro and Metaphor also took home three wins each: the deckbuilder won for Best Independent Game, Best Mobile, and Debut Indie, while Atlus' RPG was rewarded with Best Narrative, Art Direction, and Best RPG.
A partial list of winners is down below, and the full roster of winners can be seen here.
Game of the Year
Balatro (Localthunk)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)
Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Best Game Direction
Balatro (Localthunk)
Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus)
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Black Myth: Wukong (GameScience)
Astro Bot (Team Asobi/PlayStation)
Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Best Innovation in Accessibility
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)
Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Best Performance
Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
Hanna Telle (Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
Humberly González (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)
Luke Roberts (James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2)
Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice)
Best Adaptation
Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
Fallout (Bethesa/Prime Video)
Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Prime Video)
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2 (Bungie/PlayStation)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead/PlayStation)
Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Read more about:Culture
You May Also Like
Trending
The Heritage Foundation's manifesto for the possible next administration could do great harm to many, including large portions of the game development community.
Snapping Your Career into Place with Ben Brode: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 48Nov 27, 2024
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024