Support developer PTW opens spinoff studio in South Carolina

PTW's operations VP Sebastien Bisch hopes to create a 'center of excellence for the industry within the vibrant Charleston community, and a new flagship studio in the US.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

December 5, 2024

Liu Kang vs. Kenshi in Mortal Kombat 1, one of the games PTW has helped develop.
Image via NetherRealm/WB Games.

  • PTW Charleston is the developer's fifth office in America, and its newest expansion after acquiring Ghostpunch in August.
PTW, a support studio with credits on Exoprimal and Mortal Kombat 1, has founded its fifth American office over in Charleston, South Carolina.

The opening of the new studio, which makes PTW the first game development services company in the city, is expected to be a "pivotal moment" for the city's game dev community. In its announcement, PTW explained how it hopes to create hundreds of local jobs over the next several years as it "leverages Charleston’s vibrant tech ecosystem and the wealth of local talent it harbors."

PTW Charleston will be headed up by Bernhard Rieder, who will report to American operations VP Sebastien Bisch. In the announcement, Bisch underlined the importance of having "having a domestic QA solution to better serve our US-based partners. [...] We're excited to create a center of excellence for the industry within the vibrant Charleston community, and we look forward to building a new flagship studio in the US."

PTW's year of tech and geographic expansion

Like other studios throughout 2024, PTW has seen its fair share of ups and downs. At the top of the year, it laid off 45 developers across its global teams. Those have been the company's only reductions in a year otherwise filled with expansions and acquisitions.

Back in May, PTW opened a mocap studio in London, which built on its previous relationship with Imaginarium Studios. The studio was set up to offer simultaneous full-body capture and voice recording, a service that PTW says isn't standard for a mocap building. More recently, its $13 million acquisition of co-development studio Ghostpunch in August. That deal, which finalized earlier this week, will allow PTW to provide AI-powered services to its clients relating to art technology and integration, and QA automation.

Studio announcement

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

