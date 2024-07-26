Sponsored By

On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45

It's been a huge week for game industry unions. We chat with three people from the frontlines of those efforts today on the Game Developer podcast.

Game Developer, Staff

July 26, 2024

This week resulted in not one, but two major victories for the ongoing unionization efforts that are gradually gaining steam in the video game industry. First, Bethesda Game Studios successfully formed a “wall-to-wall union” at Microsoft— consisting of more than 200 employees across multiple disciplines—in the lingering shadow of major layoffs and studio closures earlier this year. And not long thereafter, the entire development staff of World of Warcraft formed the World of Warcraft Game Makers Guild at Blizzard Entertainment, another Microsoft-owned company.

To learn more about the organization movement sweeping our industry, Game Developer Senior Editor Bryant Francis spoke to Emma Kinema of the Communications Workers of America, which spearheaded both of this week’s accomplishments, as well as Autumn Mitchell and Chris Lusco of Bethesda Softworks, to get the inside perspective on why unions are useful, how they function, the deal with all those bad unions you keep hearing about, and a lot more. Produced by Jordan Mallory and with music by Mike Meehan, this is episode 45 of the Game Developer Podcast.

Every conversation about unions (video game or otherwise) comes with its own complementary elephant in the room: Aren’t unions bad, actually? Don’t they just make it harder to do your job? Well according to Kinema, a union is only as good as the people at the helm, just like any other democratic institution.

Unions are only as good as the people at the helm, as with most organizations

“There's an argument to be said that the democratic functions [of a union] can be taken over for bad means—it's true,” Kinema said. “And there is a rich history of labor organizing, especially dating far back into like the twenties through the sixties, where there were issues with, for instance, the mafia getting involved with the teamsters.”

But such instances are often the result of institutional and exterior influence, according to Kinema. “Often that was the police working with the mafia to infiltrate and take over leadership of those unions, and usually that followed when there was previous progressive or socialist leadership of those unions who then got purged because of government regulations [and] 'red scare’ type stuff.” 

“So you have to understand that history,” she said. “When you purge progressive leadership from the union movement, what follows is reactionary leadership in the union movement, right?”

Unions can lead to meaningful change

Mitchell argues that in the right hands, a union can not only affect meaningful change in an individual’s workplace, but also for everyone else working in the United States. 

“Unions are huge for pushing workers’ rights to legislation,” she said. “Workers unions are why we have ‘eight hours a day, five days a week,’ they're why we have child labor laws, they're why we have sick leave, paternity leave, maternity leave.” 

But it has to be a concerted effort, she adds. “It's not like one little union from a Kentucky coal mine decided 'Hey, I only want to do eight hours a day.’ That took way more, they had to get together. They all had to work together to accomplish that and to achieve that and to push for legislation for that to become reality.”

Read more about:

UnionizationTop StoriesInterviewsGame Developer Podcast

About the Author(s)

Game Developer

Game Developer

Staff

See more from Game Developer
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Design
Classic Postmortem: The development of the original Psychonauts was a fraught experienceClassic Postmortem: The development of the original Psychonauts was a fraught experience
byHolly Green
Jul 26, 2024
2 Min Read
The Steam logo on a pink background
Marketing
Valve reworks Steam demos to create 'more powerful and flexible marketing tools'Valve reworks Steam demos to create 'more powerful and flexible marketing tools'
byChris Kerr
Jul 26, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photograph of a finger hovering over the United States on a globe.
Business
Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?
byBryant Francis
Jul 23, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
What Makes the "Survival" of Survival Horror? The Difference between Scares and ShootingWhat Makes the "Survival" of Survival Horror? The Difference between Scares and Shooting
byJosh Bycer
Jul 26, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
The illusion of skill: how to make a better game in less timeIllusion of Skill: How to Make a Better Game in Less Time
byCasey Weeks
Jul 25, 2024
21 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Is Game Pass underperforming?Is Game Pass underperforming?
byRobert Green
Jul 24, 2024
14 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan