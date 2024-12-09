Life is Strange developer Deck Nine confirms another round of layoffs

Life is Strange: Double Exposure developer Deck Nine Games has laid off an undisclosed number of employees.

Studio CEO Mark Lyons confirmed the news in a post on Linkedin.

"Today, we are sad to share the news that we must say goodbye to some of our talented team members," he wrote, echoing the chorus of studios that have downsized in 2024. "This was an extremely difficult decisions and reflects the challenging times many companies in our industry are facing."

The news comes shortly after the release of Double Exposure, which launched on October 29 and continues the narrative that began in the original Life is Strange.

This is the second round of layoffs Deck Nine has made in 2024. The company made 20 percent of its workforce redundant in February and blamed "worsening marketing conditions."

The studio also laid off 30 people in May 2023 but didn't provide any explanation for the move. It did, however, state those impacted "did nothing wrong."

Lyons has asked fans for "support and understanding" while the studio regroups following the latest round of layoffs. It's unclear how projects such as Double Exposure will be impacted by the decision.

Game Developer has reached out to Deck Nine for more information.