Sponsored By

Life is Strange developer Deck Nine confirms another round of layoffs

The studio previously cut 20 percent of its workforce in February.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

December 9, 2024

1 Min Read
A screenshot from Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Image via Deck Nine

Life is Strange: Double Exposure developer Deck Nine Games has laid off an undisclosed number of employees.

Studio CEO Mark Lyons confirmed the news in a post on Linkedin.

"Today, we are sad to share the news that we must say goodbye to some of our talented team members," he wrote, echoing the chorus of studios that have downsized in 2024. "This was an extremely difficult decisions and reflects the challenging times many companies in our industry are facing."

The news comes shortly after the release of Double Exposure, which launched on October 29 and continues the narrative that began in the original Life is Strange.

This is the second round of layoffs Deck Nine has made in 2024. The company made 20 percent of its workforce redundant in February and blamed "worsening marketing conditions."

The studio also laid off 30 people in May 2023 but didn't provide any explanation for the move. It did, however, state those impacted "did nothing wrong."

Lyons has asked fans for "support and understanding" while the studio regroups following the latest round of layoffs. It's unclear how projects such as Double Exposure will be impacted by the decision.

Game Developer has reached out to Deck Nine for more information. 

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promotional artwork for itch.io on the Epic Games Store
Business
Report: Itch.io taken down by collectible maker Funko and AI tool Brand ShieldReport: Itch.io taken down by collectible maker Funko and AI tool Brand Shield
byChris Kerr
Dec 9, 2024
3 Min Read
Ichiban and Kazuma in LIke a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Production
Like a Dragon devs open up on sharing source code, inspiring future programmersLike a Dragon devs open up on sharing source code, inspiring future programmers
byJustin Carter
Dec 6, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

More from GD

Characters from the Warcraft franchise strike a pose.
Design
What Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets oldWhat Blizzard is doing to make sure World of Warcraft never gets old
byBryant Francis
Nov 22, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)Classic Postmortem: Harmonix's Dance Central (2010)
byMarc Flury, Kasson Crookerand 3 more
Nov 21, 2024
24 Min Read
YoYo Games CEO Russell Kay holds a microphone against Game Developer's red background.
Programming
What GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine marketWhat GameMaker's 25-year run tells us about the game engine market
byBryant Francis
Nov 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Business
The Last Humble Bee postmortem: Staying sane in solo development
The Last Humble Bee postmortem: Staying sane in solo development

Dec 5, 2024

Business
Gnarly content: 9 risks for horror game development
Gnarly content: 9 risks for horror game development

Dec 4, 2024

Production
Survival guide to developing a game and publishing it on Steam
Survival guide to developing a game and publishing it on Steam

Nov 27, 2024