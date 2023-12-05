informa
Embracer lays off staff at Insurgency dev New World Interactive

Best known for the Insurgency games, New World was hit with "restructuring changes" that saw an unspecified number of employees get laid off.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 05, 2023
A soldier in the splash art for New World Interactive's Insurgency: Sandstorm.
Image via New World/Focus Home.

The next developer to be affected by Embracer's run of layoffs is New World Interactive, creators of the Insurgency franchise.

Following social media posts about reductions, an Embracer representative confirmed to The Verge the Denver-based studio saw "restructuring changes." However, neither it or New World's parent company Saber Interactive gave specifics regarding the number of affected employees.

New World first opened in 2010 and is known for its trio of multiplayer tactical shooters. Insurgency released in 2014, followed by its 2017 spinoff Day of Infamy, and finally Insurgency: Sandstorm in 2018. 

Development on Sandstorm will continue, confirmed Saber, as will other projects New World has yet to announce. 

Embracer continues to make cuts where it can

More than any other developer, Embracer has conducted widespread layoffs across its various subsidiaries in 2023. These cuts all stem from a $2 billion deal from May which fell through and reportedly involved the Savvy Games Group.

In the months since, Embracer has reduced staff at a number of its studios such as Beamdog, Cryptic Studios, and Fishlabs. Other studios like Volition and Campfire Cabal have been shut down entirely, with Free Radical Design reportedly set to face the same fate as early as next week.

And as Embracer has been fine with saying before, more layoffs and closures are likely on the horizon.

