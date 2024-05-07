Sponsored By

Alan Wake II developer Remedy cancels multiplayer project Codename Kestrel

The studio has scrapped the project to focus on existing franchises.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 7, 2024

2 Min Read
The Remedy logo overlaid on Alan Wake 2 key artwork
Image via Remedy

Remedy has cancelled its upcoming multiplayer project codenamed 'Kestrel' to rally around existing franchises.

The Alan Wake and Control developer said Kestrel "showed early promise" at the early concept stage after being rebooted from an earlier project codenamed 'Vanguard' in 2023.

Despite those positive signs, the studio added that "other projects have advanced well" and would perhaps be a safer bet in the long-term.

Kestrel was billed as a "premium cooperative multiplayer game" that leaned into Remedy's "core strengths." Tencent had agreed to co-finance and co-publish the project, which was initially announced as a freemium title but eventually ditched that model over perceived market risks.

"Codename Kestrel showed early promise, but the project was still in its early concept stage. Our other projects have advanced well and are moving to the next stages of development, and increasing focus on them provides us with benefits," said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala.

"We can reallocate talented Kestrel developers to these other game projects, and many of our support functions get additional focus on their operations. This is yet another means to ensure that our game projects continue advancing well. I want to thank our Kestrel development team. Though we decided to discontinue the project for wider Remedy benefits, our team has done good work and provided us with valuable learnings."

Remedy rethinks project pipeline after acquiring the full rights to Control

Remedy recently acquired the full rights to the Control franchise from 505 Games, meaning it now owns all rights to Control, spin-off codename 'Condor,' Control 2, and all future Control products.

"Thanks to the Control acquisition, we can now freely decide on the future of our two established franchises, Control and Alan Wake," said Virtala in February. "We are currently weighing self-publishing and related business models. Simultaneously, we are actively looking into different partner publishing models and evaluating potential partners."

Both Control and Alan Wake are linked as part of the wider Remedy Connected Universe, and the studio feels that growing and expanding both series will be a "key part" of its future.

As for the here and now, Alan Wake II had sold 1.3  million units as of February 2024 and Remedy says sales have continued with a "high average price."

"At the end of the first quarter, the game had recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses," added the studio. It was a performance that Virtala said contributed to a "special and memorable" but financially "challenging" year, not least because the company incurred €7.2 million in impairment charges when rebooting Project Kestrel.

Now, with Kestrel on the scrapheap, Remedy's upcoming pipeline features Control spin-off Project Condor, Control 2, and remakes of Max Payne 1 & 2. The studio is also working on DLC to "extend" Alan Wake II.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Supergiant's Hades II.
Business
Hades 2 launches in Early Access with over 100K playersHades 2 launches in Early Access with over 100K players
byJustin Carter
May 7, 2024
1 Min Read
The Switch OLED on a stylised background
Business
Nintendo expects the Switch to become its best-selling console everNintendo expects the Switch to become its best-selling console ever
byChris Kerr
May 7, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in InsurgencyDeep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in Insurgency
byDenys Slipchuk, Yurii Dudnik
May 7, 2024
6 Min Read
George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Peering into the demonic dual visual styles of Sorry We're ClosedPeering into the demonic dual visual styles of Sorry We're Closed
byJoel Couture
May 2, 2024
11 Min Read

Featured Blogs

A stylized mech on a dark background
Design
Mobile PvP-shooter from the technical POV: a 10-year evolution of War Robots
Mobile PvP-shooter from the technical POV: a 10-year evolution of War Robots

May 3, 2024

Design
Thoughts To Live By
Thoughts To Live By

May 3, 2024

Design
Satisfying frustration: How to make compelling games that encourage moral reflection
Satisfying frustration: How to make compelling games that encourage moral reflection

May 2, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document