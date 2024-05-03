Update: Gray Zone Warfare reaches over 500,000 sales in two days

Update (5/3/24): Per a new press release from Madfinger, Grey Zone Warfare has now reached over 500,000 sales. DLC editions have surpassed 250,000 units.

"This incredible achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of dedicated players, press, and creators, and we are overflowing with gratitude," wrote Madfinger.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we are reminded of the journey that brought us here and the exciting and challenging road ahead. We remain committed to delivering engaging content, listening to player feedback, and continuing to push the boundaries of what Gray Zone Warfare can offer."

Original story: Tactical MMO shooter Gray Zone Warfare has topped 400,000 sales after two days in early access.

Madfinger Games' first-person shooter launched in Steam Early Access on April 30, 2024, and according to the studio is now closing in on half a million copies sold.

The Czech studio has told players Gray Zone Warfare could be in early access for "several years" depending on the amount of community feedback it receives.

In has, however, pledged to support the shooter with regular updates and content throughout that early access period.

Gray Zone Warfare currently has a 'mixed' rating on Steam from almost 20,000 user reviews, with players praising the premise and gameplay but demanding better optimization and bug fixes.

Prior to the launch of Gray Zone, Madfinger was known for working on mobile titles like Shadowgun and Dead Trigger.

In 2021, the studio netted around $6 million in funding from Chinese publisher Nuverse to expand its development team and create "next-generation games."