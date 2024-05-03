Sponsored By

Update: Gray Zone Warfare reaches over 500,000 sales in two days

The title is expected to remain in early access for 'several years.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 3, 2024

1 Min Read
Two players survey an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Image via Madfinger

Update (5/3/24): Per a new press release from Madfinger, Grey Zone Warfare has now reached over 500,000 sales. DLC editions have surpassed 250,000 units.

"This incredible achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of dedicated players, press, and creators, and we are overflowing with gratitude," wrote Madfinger.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we are reminded of the journey that brought us here and the exciting and challenging road ahead. We remain committed to delivering engaging content, listening to player feedback, and continuing to push the boundaries of what Gray Zone Warfare can offer."

Original story: Tactical MMO shooter Gray Zone Warfare has topped 400,000 sales after two days in early access.

Madfinger Games' first-person shooter launched in Steam Early Access on April 30, 2024, and according to the studio is now closing in on half a million copies sold.

The Czech studio has told players Gray Zone Warfare could be in early access for "several years" depending on the amount of community feedback it receives.

In has, however, pledged to support the shooter with regular updates and content throughout that early access period.

Gray Zone Warfare currently has a 'mixed' rating on Steam from almost 20,000 user reviews, with players praising the premise and gameplay but demanding better optimization and bug fixes.

Prior to the launch of Gray Zone, Madfinger was known for working on mobile titles like Shadowgun and Dead Trigger.

In 2021, the studio netted around $6 million in funding from Chinese publisher Nuverse to expand its development team and create "next-generation games." 

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Photo of the Nintendo Switch and its main menu.
Business
Nintendo hits 8,500 Yuzu repositories with DMCA takedownsNintendo hits 8,500 Yuzu repositories with DMCA takedowns
byJustin Carter
May 3, 2024
2 Min Read
Space Marines at war in key art for Helldivers 2.
Business
Helldivers 2 to make Steam/PlayStation account linking mandatory by JuneHelldivers 2 to make Steam/PlayStation account linking mandatory by June
byJustin Carter
May 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Peering into the demonic dual visual styles of Sorry We're ClosedPeering into the demonic dual visual styles of Sorry We're Closed
byJoel Couture
May 2, 2024
11 Min Read
Key art from Cataclismo. A masked woman and two archers stand in front of a fantasy castle.
Art
Cataclismo shows how devs can be inspired by their home regionsCataclismo shows how devs can be inspired by their home regions
byBryant Francis
May 2, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

A stylized mech on a dark background
Design
Mobile PvP-shooter from the technical POV: a 10-year evolution of War Robots
Mobile PvP-shooter from the technical POV: a 10-year evolution of War Robots

May 3, 2024

Design
Thoughts To Live By
Thoughts To Live By

May 3, 2024

Design
Satisfying frustration: How to make compelling games that encourage moral reflection
Satisfying frustration: How to make compelling games that encourage moral reflection

May 2, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document