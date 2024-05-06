Sponsored By

Story Kitchen teams with Dreamworks Animation to adapt video games to film and TV

Story Kitchen plans to work with Dreamworks on making hit games into animated movies and shows.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for Dreamworks Animation.
Image via Dreamworks.

Video games' transmedia prospects just grew with a new deal between Story Kitchen and Dreamworks Animation.

Per Deadline, the Kung Fu Panda studio has a first-look option on any game-based animated movie Story Kitchen works on. It falls to the production company to "secure exciting, iconic video game IP" to be adapted.

Already, Story Kitchen is working on a live-action Dredge film and Vampire Survivors animated series. They aren't included in this, but still speak to the studio's ability to find properties ripe for adaptation.

No specific projects are being made currently, but Deadline said the announcements are coming. Story Kitchen's noted projects as of late include an adaptation of It Takes Two for Amazon, Lionsgate's Streets of Rage movie, and Netflix's Tomb Raider anime.

In a statement, Story Kitchen wrote it was "incredibly excited to work with DreamWorks Animation as our first -official- film partner, since [we] launched in 2022."

It's a transmedia world, we're just living in it

While Story Kitchen reportedly has nothing in the works right now, the larger entertainment business still has its eyes on games.

Along with shows for Fallout and The Last of Us, series for Gears of War, Grounded, Among Us, God of War, and The Medium are among those in the works.

Movie-wise, expected games include BioShock, Days Gone, Gravity Rush, and Ghost of Tsushima.

High-profile adaptations like Fallout and The Last of Us have been rewarded with extra sales or attention on the most recent games. The system makes itself: play a game, watch its adaptation, then play it again, or an entry you missed the first time.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of blue and red notes in Beat Saber.
Business
Beat Saber drops Meta Quest 1 support in NovemberBeat Saber drops Meta Quest 1 support in November
byJustin Carter
May 6, 2024
1 Min Read
A Space Marine going into battle in Helldivers 2.
Business
Sony reverses Helldivers 2's account linking requirementSony reverses Helldivers 2's account linking requirement
byJustin Carter
May 6, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Peering into the demonic dual visual styles of Sorry We're ClosedPeering into the demonic dual visual styles of Sorry We're Closed
byJoel Couture
May 2, 2024
11 Min Read
Key art from Cataclismo. A masked woman and two archers stand in front of a fantasy castle.
Art
Cataclismo shows how devs can be inspired by their home regionsCataclismo shows how devs can be inspired by their home regions
byBryant Francis
May 2, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

A stylized mech on a dark background
Design
Mobile PvP-shooter from the technical POV: a 10-year evolution of War Robots
Mobile PvP-shooter from the technical POV: a 10-year evolution of War Robots

May 3, 2024

Design
Thoughts To Live By
Thoughts To Live By

May 3, 2024

Design
Satisfying frustration: How to make compelling games that encourage moral reflection
Satisfying frustration: How to make compelling games that encourage moral reflection

May 2, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document