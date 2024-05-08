Sponsored By

Brazilian government signs new bill to foster growth for country's devs

The Brazilian government's new bill helps put eyes on its game industry, lower the country's tax burden, and halt its 'illicit activities.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 8, 2024

Splash screen for Chroma Squad.
Image via Behold Games.

A new bill in Brazil has redefined video games in the country in an effort to grow its slice of the game industry. As spotted by GamesIndustry, the Legal Framework for Game bill was first lobbied in part by games trade body Abragames in 2022.

The bill was signed last week by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and will chiefly "foster sector growth [and] create jobs," wrote senator Leila Barros. She and fellow senator Flávio Arns helped lobby the bill alongside Abragames, Brazilian studios, and regional associations.

Barros went on to say the new bill will give the Brazilian game industry "more visibility and legal certainty." Outside of games, she hopes the bill will "combat illicit activities and reduce tax burdens."

A recent study conducted by Abragames and ApexBrazil found that the number of Brazilian studios rose by 3.2 percent in 2023. As of 2022, an estimated 13,225 developers operated out of Brazil.

Such Brazilian developers include Chroma Squad maker Behold Studios, Coffee Addict Studio (Hazel Sky), and Wildlife Studios (Midas Merge).

That number may grow further in June when Gamescom's summer event launches in São Paulo. Known as Gamescom Latam, Brazil was noted as an "exciting emerging market" at the time of the reveal.

Abragames president Rodrigo Terra built on that claim, saying the bill will "[let] the country to be truly recognized for its enormous potential in this crucial segment of the creative industry."

Along with drumming up more business opportunities and "generating greater regional and federal support for studios," Terra wants the bill to lead to the creation of a games-specific National Classification of Economic Activities (NCAE).

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

