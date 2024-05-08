Brazilian government signs new bill to foster growth for country's devs

A new bill in Brazil has redefined video games in the country in an effort to grow its slice of the game industry. As spotted by GamesIndustry, the Legal Framework for Game bill was first lobbied in part by games trade body Abragames in 2022.

The bill was signed last week by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and will chiefly "foster sector growth [and] create jobs," wrote senator Leila Barros. She and fellow senator Flávio Arns helped lobby the bill alongside Abragames, Brazilian studios, and regional associations.

Barros went on to say the new bill will give the Brazilian game industry "more visibility and legal certainty." Outside of games, she hopes the bill will "combat illicit activities and reduce tax burdens."

A recent study conducted by Abragames and ApexBrazil found that the number of Brazilian studios rose by 3.2 percent in 2023. As of 2022, an estimated 13,225 developers operated out of Brazil.

Such Brazilian developers include Chroma Squad maker Behold Studios, Coffee Addict Studio (Hazel Sky), and Wildlife Studios (Midas Merge).

That number may grow further in June when Gamescom's summer event launches in São Paulo. Known as Gamescom Latam, Brazil was noted as an "exciting emerging market" at the time of the reveal.

Abragames president Rodrigo Terra built on that claim, saying the bill will "[let] the country to be truly recognized for its enormous potential in this crucial segment of the creative industry."

Along with drumming up more business opportunities and "generating greater regional and federal support for studios," Terra wants the bill to lead to the creation of a games-specific National Classification of Economic Activities (NCAE).