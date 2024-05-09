Sponsored By

CWA asks Microsoft 'where is the respect and compassion?' following studio closures

The worker-led organization had its own comments to deliver about Microsoft's recent layoffs and closures.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 9, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush.
Image via Tango Gameworks/Xbox.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) released a statement regarding the recent layoffs at Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and other Microsoft subsidiaries.

In it, the worker-led organization said the layoffs "highlight the need for [game developers] to organize." With layoffs becoming so common, the CWA noted unions at Sega of America and ZeniMax (which was unaffected) can help establish some saftey measures.

The CWA's had a stable relationship with Microsoft since the publisher stayed neutral as QA teams at Blizzard and ZeniMax were unionizing. It even put support behind Microsoft when the FTC tried stopping the Xbox maker from acquiring Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft's new layoffs reveal a ship with no one at the helm

CWA member Zach Lyon, a senior tester at ZeniMax, wrote that the layoffs were unrelated to the studios' quality and more to do with "management’s decision to prioritize profit over those who worked on and loved these games."

"Every video game worker deserves not only their fair share, but also the peace of mind that comes from having a say over the impact of job cuts. We encourage and support all video game workers to organize for a voice on the job."

These closures and reductions were apparently sudden: Tango was reportedly preparing to pitch Hi-Fi Rush 2, while Arkane Austin was said to be considering a new single-player project and a content rollout for its troubled shooter Redfall.

But per recent reports, Microsoft is basically overwhelmed with the studios it's bought in the past four years. More cuts are expected, and it's claimed the company is now offering voluntary severance to QA and producers.

Despite this, it's also been reported that Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty told staff how Microsoft wants to make small, award-winning games. It's worth noting Tango's last game, Hi-Fi Rush, won several awards and took less time to make than Starfield or most triple-A games.

Regarding Booty's recent comments, Lyon noted how he told Xbox staff to treat those leaving with respect and compassion. To that, he asked: "Where is the respect and compassion from Microsoft?"

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Luke vs. Jamie in Street Fighter 6.
Business
Capcom hits new record for sales and profits in 2023-2024 financialsCapcom hits new record for sales and profits in 2023-2024 financials
byJustin Carter
May 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for Valve's Steam marketplace.
Business
Steam suddenly banned in VietnamSteam suddenly banned in Vietnam
byJustin Carter
May 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred DesignBook Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred Design
May 9, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in InsurgencyDeep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in Insurgency
byDenys Slipchuk, Yurii Dudnik
May 7, 2024
6 Min Read
George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Marketing
Embrace the Chaos: How Indie Devs Can Thrive in a Changing and Challenging Market
Embrace the Chaos: How Indie Devs Can Thrive in a Changing and Challenging Market

May 9, 2024

Design
Building game worlds with creative lifehacks from the field of writing
Building game worlds with creative lifehacks from the field of writing

May 9, 2024

Design
Exploiting Fear to Create Good Horror Games
Exploiting Fear to Create Good Horror Games

May 8, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document