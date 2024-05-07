Support dev PTW opens mocap studio to grow partnership with Imaginarium Studios

Sponsored By

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 7, 2024

Key art for the 2023 game Exoprimal.
Image via Capcom.

  Studios with both mocap and voice recording services aren't quite common, which now makes PTW a boon for London game devs.

PTW, a support developer that's previously worked on Starfield and Exoprimal, has opened a new studio exclusively for motion capture.

Located in the same building as audio developer SIDE London, it's meant as an expansion of PTW's partnership with Imaginarium. The two began working together in 2022 to help larger studios with audio and motion capture services.

One stop shop for full-body mocap and voice

The aim is to make it so full-body capture and voice recording can be done simultaneously in the same place. That's not always the case with other studios, something PTW's CEO Deborah Kirkham points out in the press release.

"Our partnership with Imaginarium gives our clients end-to-end control over their creative vision—something that all our customers want, but very few service providers can truly offer."

Business development manager Alex Hill further called it an "optimal" move for PTW clients. "This additional capacity, combined with the ability to simultaneously record an ADR session with HMC and body motion, gives us a high quality and cost-effective turnkey service."

"Technology has always driven innovation in the gaming industry, and PTW prides itself on consistently working with the best to create world-class solutions," continued Kirkham.

Imaginarium was formed in 2012 by motion capture actor Andy Serkis, who previously did motion capture for Ninja Theory's Heavenly Sword and Enslaved. The company's most recent game projects include Alan Wake II and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo.

