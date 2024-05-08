Sponsored By

Dead Island 2 shambles to 7 million players in over a year

The island may be dead, but the player base sure ain't.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 8, 2024

A zombie in Dead Island 2.
Image via Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver.

  • Dead Island 2 was already a near-instant success, so the new milestone shows it's got a long, undead life ahead.

In the year since Dead Island 2's launch, the game has amassed "well over" 7 million players.

Developer Dambuster Studios revealed the milestone in celebration of the game's first birthday. Similarly, those players have taken out 24 billion zombies across PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

"All of us at Dambuster Studios are humbled and thrilled by the outstanding response of our passionate slayers!" it wrote. "It’s been a truly memorable year for the Dead Island franchise."

It's unclear how that translates to sales, but the game was successful almost immediately. It opened to 1 million copies sold in its opening weekend, and 2 million within a month.

Likewise, Dambuster didn't highlight a particular system it did well on, though it recently arrived on Steam this past April. It was previously an Epic Games Store exclusive, and a successful one, at that.

The game certainly surpassed Deep Silver's (and by extension, Embracer's) expectations. That's impressive, considering the long, troubled path it took for Dead Island 2 to see the light of undead day.

The first Dead Island had a decent tail behind it with an standalone expansion and spinoff. Dead Island 2 already has two expansions released, and Dambuster has said it plans to "provide ongoing support across all platforms."

