Dead Island 2 shambles to 7 million players in over a year

May 8, 2024
At a Glance
- Dead Island 2 was already a near-instant success, so the new milestone shows it's got a long, undead life ahead.
In the year since Dead Island 2's launch, the game has amassed "well over" 7 million players.
Developer Dambuster Studios revealed the milestone in celebration of the game's first birthday. Similarly, those players have taken out 24 billion zombies across PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.
"All of us at Dambuster Studios are humbled and thrilled by the outstanding response of our passionate slayers!" it wrote. "It’s been a truly memorable year for the Dead Island franchise."
It's unclear how that translates to sales, but the game was successful almost immediately. It opened to 1 million copies sold in its opening weekend, and 2 million within a month.
Likewise, Dambuster didn't highlight a particular system it did well on, though it recently arrived on Steam this past April. It was previously an Epic Games Store exclusive, and a successful one, at that.
The game certainly surpassed Deep Silver's (and by extension, Embracer's) expectations. That's impressive, considering the long, troubled path it took for Dead Island 2 to see the light of undead day.
The first Dead Island had a decent tail behind it with an standalone expansion and spinoff. Dead Island 2 already has two expansions released, and Dambuster has said it plans to "provide ongoing support across all platforms."
