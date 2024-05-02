Sponsored By

Report: Take-Two is shutting down OlliOlli World developer Roll7

The award-winning studio is seemingly the latest victim of a sweeping cost reduction plan.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 2, 2024

A skater in OlliOlli World doing a kick flip
Image via Roll7

Take-Two is reportedly shutting down OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome developer Roll7.

That's according to Bloomberg, which claims to have seen a note sent to the UK studio from Take-Two outlining those closure plans and employee severance agreements.

Take-Two acquired Roll7 back in November 2021 for an undisclosed fee but has now seemingly decided to sacrifice the award-winning studio as part of an ongoing cost reduction program.

At the time of the acquisition, Take-Two said Roll7 would enrich its Private Division publishing label with its "wealth of development talent, creativity, and style."

Take-Two's cost-cutting plans

Now, with Take-Two looking to reduce its headcount by 5 percent just weeks after spending $460 million buying Gearbox from Embracer, it looks like Roll7 has been deemed surplus to requirements.

The news comes shortly after a WARN notice filed in Washington revealed Take-Two would be making 70 layoffs in Seattle. That led many to wonder if Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games had also been placed on the chopping block.

Although Take-Two has refused to comment on the exact nature of those cuts, Bloomberg claims that Intercept is indeed being shuttered.

In a statement issued to Game Developer shortly after that WARN notice was spotted, Take-Two said Kerbal Space Program 2 will continue receiving updates–indicating the early access space sim will endure for now.

When pressed for on what the future holds for Intercept, Take-Two told us it has "nothing further to note."

Game Developer has reached out to Roll7 and Take-Two for more information.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

