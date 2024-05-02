Report: Take-Two is shutting down OlliOlli World developer Roll7
The award-winning studio is seemingly the latest victim of a sweeping cost reduction plan.
May 2, 2024
Take-Two is reportedly shutting down OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome developer Roll7.
That's according to Bloomberg, which claims to have seen a note sent to the UK studio from Take-Two outlining those closure plans and employee severance agreements.
Take-Two acquired Roll7 back in November 2021 for an undisclosed fee but has now seemingly decided to sacrifice the award-winning studio as part of an ongoing cost reduction program.
At the time of the acquisition, Take-Two said Roll7 would enrich its Private Division publishing label with its "wealth of development talent, creativity, and style."
Take-Two's cost-cutting plans
Now, with Take-Two looking to reduce its headcount by 5 percent just weeks after spending $460 million buying Gearbox from Embracer, it looks like Roll7 has been deemed surplus to requirements.
The news comes shortly after a WARN notice filed in Washington revealed Take-Two would be making 70 layoffs in Seattle. That led many to wonder if Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games had also been placed on the chopping block.
Although Take-Two has refused to comment on the exact nature of those cuts, Bloomberg claims that Intercept is indeed being shuttered.
In a statement issued to Game Developer shortly after that WARN notice was spotted, Take-Two said Kerbal Space Program 2 will continue receiving updates–indicating the early access space sim will endure for now.
When pressed for on what the future holds for Intercept, Take-Two told us it has "nothing further to note."
Game Developer has reached out to Roll7 and Take-Two for more information.
