Beat Saber drops Meta Quest 1 support in November
The beat shall not go on.
May 6, 2024
At a Glance
- With support for the Meta Quest already done, the VR headset's flagship game Beat Saber no longer needs to supprt it, either.
Change is coming to Beat Saber this year in the form of dropped support for the original Meta Quest. Come November 2, the VR rhythm game will leave the headset behind.
Put plainly, Oculus wants to "focus our efforts in the right direction." With the game also on PC and the two PlayStation VR devices, something had to give.
On its website, Oculus assured that players will still be able to play it on that device, but multiplayer will stop entirely. Leaderboards, it added, "might" be shut off later down the line.
Oculus further told players they can bring the game and any DLC they paid for to other VR headsets like the Meta Quest 2, 3, or Pro. The process is automatic, and nothing needs to be done on their end.
The history of the Meta Quest 1 and Beat Saber
Beat Saber will turn five years old on May 21. It's status as VR's answer to Guitar Hero goes a long way, especially since that franchise is now either dormant or a mode within Fortnite.
Originally, the game was a launch title for the Meta Quest 1, which started losing software support in 2023. Updates for the device continued through the remainder of the year.
In just under a year, the game sold 1 million copies after its full release. By 2021, it'd sold 4 million copies and 40 million DLC songs. Its success was so strong that Meta acquired developer Beat Games by the end of 2019.
