The Switch has topped 140M lifetime sales and Nintendo is preparing to unveil its successor

The next Nintendo console will be revealed during the current fiscal year.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 7, 2024

A switch Console in bright gold
Via Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch has topped 141.3 million sales in seven years, according to Nintendo's own estimates. The milestone further cements the Switch's place as Nintendo's best-selling home console of all time.

The handheld-home-console hybrid will need to shift a few more units to eclipse the 154 million lifetime sales amassed by the Nintendo DS, currently the best-selling console in the company's long history.

Nintendo has diversified its Switch lineup since launching the original model in March 2017, adding a more affordable variant called the Switch Lite and a premium offering called the OLED Model to its roster.

Switch successor speculation

There has been plenty of speculation in recent years about how and when Nintendo will move on from the Switch, and now the company has confirmed we'll be finding out before the end of the current fiscal year.

In an update shared on X, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the company will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch "within this fiscal year," which ends on March 31, 2025.

"It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015," added Furukawa. "We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."

It's a statement that reveals absolutely nothing about what form the Switch's successor will take, but persistent rumors corroborated by outlets such as VGC and Eurogamer indicate Nintendo is working on another hybrid device that could launch in 2025.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

