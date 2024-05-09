Sponsored By

Nintendo kills X integration for Switch in June

So much for social.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 9, 2024

1 Min Read
Photo of the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Image via Nintendo.

At a Glance

  • Console makers made their systems with social media in mind, but X's steep API prices have greatly undermined those efforts.

Nintendo finally called it: come June 10, the Switch will no longer have integration with X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

After that date, players will no longer be able to post screenshots and videos from the console. Likewise, players won't be able to send friend requests to people they follow who appear in their Suggested list on the Switch.

Last year, Microsoft and Sony did away with X integration for their respective consoles. Access to X's API is fairly pricey at $42,000 per month, prompting the three console makers (and Blizzard) to pull back.

Nintendo added that this'll affect how posting works for Splatoon 2 and 3, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For Splatoon 3, players will be able to transfer pictures via their phones, or to their PC via USB cable.

Video games can no longer play in social media's playground

When the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched a decade ago, social media integration was touted as a big new feature. Sharing pictures clips to Facebook and then-Twitter gave visibility to games and enabled a sense of community among players.

With that integration now gone on X's end, it puts games somewhat at a disadvantage. Put bluntly, not everyone will want to go through hoops to post a picture or clip online when consoles previously made it fairly easy to do so.

In response to Nintendo's tweet, X's video game-focused account stressed the company was "dedicated to enhancing and supporting gaming-related features."

"Our partnership with Nintendo remains strong," it continued, "and we are working together to ensure a smooth transition for all users. We will continue collaborating with partners to bring new and exciting experiences to our global gaming community."

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Luke vs. Jamie in Street Fighter 6.
Business
Capcom hits new record for sales and profits in 2023-2024 financialsCapcom hits new record for sales and profits in 2023-2024 financials
byJustin Carter
May 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for Valve's Steam marketplace.
Business
Steam suddenly banned in VietnamSteam suddenly banned in Vietnam
byJustin Carter
May 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred DesignBook Excerpt: Tabletop Game Accessibility: Meeple Centred Design
May 9, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in InsurgencyDeep Dive: Console cross-play and how we made it work in Insurgency
byDenys Slipchuk, Yurii Dudnik
May 7, 2024
6 Min Read
George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Marketing
Embrace the Chaos: How Indie Devs Can Thrive in a Changing and Challenging Market
Embrace the Chaos: How Indie Devs Can Thrive in a Changing and Challenging Market

May 9, 2024

Design
Building game worlds with creative lifehacks from the field of writing
Building game worlds with creative lifehacks from the field of writing

May 9, 2024

Design
Exploiting Fear to Create Good Horror Games
Exploiting Fear to Create Good Horror Games

May 8, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document