Sponsored By

Helldivers 2 to make Steam/PlayStation account linking mandatory by June

Link first into hell.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 3, 2024

1 Min Read
Space Marines at war in key art for Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead/PlayStation.

At a Glance

  • Making it so Steam players need a PSN account for Helldivers 2 indicates similar requirements for future PC ports.

Helldivers 2 will soon require PC players to link their Steam account to the PlayStation Network.

On the game's Steam page, developer Arrowhead says new players will have to make a free PSN account (if they don't already have one) and link it starting on Monday, May 6. Current players will have to do so by June 4.

When the game launched and became suddenly popular, account linking was made "temporarily optional." Arrowhead and Sony had what it called a "grace period" for Steam users to play it without linking.

That time is now over, and Arrowhead said this "plays a critical role in protecting our players" from griefing and abuse.

Helldivers 2 and PlayStation's account linking plans

In mid-April, Sony revealed that a new PC overlay was coming with the port of Ghost of Tsushima. Like with Helldivers 2, Steam players will need a PSN account linked to play the co-op Legends mode.

Account linking makes it so players share trophy progress between PC and PlayStation consoles, though not cross-progression or cross-save. The feature officially came into being with the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

The new requirement indicates that future PC ports of PlayStation games may ask the same of players.

At time of writing, the response from players has been swiftly negative. Per Kotaku writer Ethan Gach, Arrowhead said this was Sony's call, and was looking into how this will work for regions that don't support PSN accounts.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt encouraged players to send feedback to PlayStation customer support.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Photo of the Nintendo Switch and its main menu.
Business
Nintendo hits 8,500 Yuzu repositories with DMCA takedownsNintendo hits 8,500 Yuzu repositories with DMCA takedowns
byJustin Carter
May 3, 2024
2 Min Read
Two players survey an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Business
Update: Gray Zone Warfare reaches over 500,000 sales in two daysUpdate: Gray Zone Warfare reaches over 500,000 sales in two days
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

George enters a curious store in Broken Sword–Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Design
How the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curveHow the Broken Sword remaster smooths out the point-and-click difficulty curve
byChris Kerr
May 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Peering into the demonic dual visual styles of Sorry We're ClosedPeering into the demonic dual visual styles of Sorry We're Closed
byJoel Couture
May 2, 2024
11 Min Read
Key art from Cataclismo. A masked woman and two archers stand in front of a fantasy castle.
Art
Cataclismo shows how devs can be inspired by their home regionsCataclismo shows how devs can be inspired by their home regions
byBryant Francis
May 2, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

A stylized mech on a dark background
Design
Mobile PvP-shooter from the technical POV: a 10-year evolution of War Robots
Mobile PvP-shooter from the technical POV: a 10-year evolution of War Robots

May 3, 2024

Design
Thoughts To Live By
Thoughts To Live By

May 3, 2024

Design
Satisfying frustration: How to make compelling games that encourage moral reflection
Satisfying frustration: How to make compelling games that encourage moral reflection

May 2, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document