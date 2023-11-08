Report: Rockstar plans to unveil Grand Theft Auto VI this week

Rockstar Games could unveil Grand Theft Auto VI this week, according to a report from Bloomberg.

People familiar with the studio's plans claim the next installment in the hugely successful franchise, which continues to deliver the goods for parent company Take-Two Interactive despite launching over a decade ago, could be revealed before the week is out.

Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 185 million copies to become the best-selling game of all time, and despite debuting on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (as well as PC) in September 2013 has stayed relevant by leaping across multiple console generations.

The wait for the next entry in the series has been longer than most likely expected, dwarfing the five-year gap between Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V. Prior to that, the largest span between mainline releases was the four-year break between Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto: IV, which launched in 2004 and 2008.

Although Take-Two hasn't confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto VI, the publisher has started to prepare investors for a bumper 2025 fiscal year by teasing the launch of "groundbreaking" titles.

In May this year, the company said it expects to deliver over $8 billion in net bookings across FY2025 (March 2024/March 2024). "[It's] a highly anticipated year for our company. For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick at the time.

Notably, Zelnick said those titles will "set new standards in our industry," leading many to believe GTA VI will launch during that 12-month window. The company reiterated that outlook during its most recent fiscal report and claimed FY2025 will represent a "significant inflection point" that will enable a "strong trajectory of growth."

Take-Two will report its second quarter earnings for the 2024 fiscal year later today.

Update (11/08/23): Rockstar president Sam Houser has confirmed the studio will debut the trailer for the "next Grand Theft Auto" before the end of the year.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you," he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

