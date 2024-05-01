Resolution appoints Johan Gästrin as CTO to expand into spatial computing

Swedish studio Resolution Games has named Johan Gästrin as its new chief technology officer (CTO) to make headway in the growing spatial computing market.

Gästrin previously served as Resolution's head of technology and has spent 25 years in the video game and tech industries, plying his trade at mobile powerhouse King and global retailer H&M before joining the studio.

Resolution is known for working on VR and AR titles like Demeo, Racket Club, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, and Game Room, the latter of which was recently ported to the Apple Vision Pro. Gästrin worked on all of those projects and has also created a Shared Tech department within the company, facilitating the creation of its proprietary technology platform 'Fidelity' and the Resolution Tech studio located in Linkoping, Sweden.

The newly-appointed CTO feels Resolution needs to be ready to capitalize as the mixed reality (XR) and spatial computing market continues to evolve. "We are truly at such a pivotal time in the XR and spatial computing industry, and having been a part of Resolution Games innovating on so many fronts, I am very much looking forward to helping usher in the next phase in the industry," he said.

Earlier this year the studio announced it has partnered with Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro to develop the world's first officially licensed D&D game for VR. At the time, Resolution CEO Tommy Palm said the company was attempting to grow its game portfolio through licensing and internal development.

Discussing today's appointment, Palm said Gästrin's "breadth of technological prowess" will enable Resolution to continue building momentum. "We are very excited about the technological growth and potential [of spatial computing] in the coming months and years," he added. "Elevating Johan to CTO is a welcomed addition to the leadership team that will see us down that path."