Resolution appoints Johan Gästrin as CTO to expand into spatial computing

Gästrin is hoping to 'usher in the next phase in the industry.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 1, 2024

Swedish studio Resolution Games has named Johan Gästrin as its new chief technology officer (CTO) to make headway in the growing spatial computing market.

Gästrin previously served as Resolution's head of technology and has spent 25 years in the video game and tech industries, plying his trade at mobile powerhouse King and global retailer H&M before joining the studio.

Resolution is known for working on VR and AR titles like Demeo, Racket Club, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, and Game Room, the latter of which was recently ported to the Apple Vision Pro. Gästrin worked on all of those projects and has also created a Shared Tech department within the company, facilitating the creation of its proprietary technology platform 'Fidelity' and the Resolution Tech studio located in Linkoping, Sweden.

The newly-appointed CTO feels Resolution needs to be ready to capitalize as the mixed reality (XR) and spatial computing market continues to evolve. "We are truly at such a pivotal time in the XR and spatial computing industry, and having been a part of Resolution Games innovating on so many fronts, I am very much looking forward to helping usher in the next phase in the industry," he said.

Earlier this year the studio announced it has partnered with Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro to develop the world's first officially licensed D&D game for VR. At the time, Resolution CEO Tommy Palm said the company was attempting to grow its game portfolio through licensing and internal development.

Discussing today's appointment, Palm said Gästrin's "breadth of technological prowess" will enable Resolution to continue building momentum. "We are very excited about the technological growth and potential [of spatial computing] in the coming months and years," he added. "Elevating Johan to CTO is a welcomed addition to the leadership team that will see us down that path."

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

