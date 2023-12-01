informa
Announcements
New: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 37 - Phantom Inspiration and the Ethical Auteur With Xalavier Nelson Jr. [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Microsoft "actively" working on Xbox mobile marketplace

“It's an important part of our strategy."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
December 01, 2023
Microsoft store image with key art from popular games
Image via Microsoft

Microsoft is "actively" working on a mobile storefront for Xbox that could launch in the near future.

We already knew Microsoft had plans to scale the Xbox Store to mobile in a bid to bring users over from the Google Play and iOS App Store, but it appears the company has kickstarted development on the nascent marketplace.

As reported by BNN Bloomberg, Xbox boss Phil Spencer told attendees at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that Microsoft has started building the storefront and views the digital bazaar as an "important part" of its strategy.

“It's an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone, but talking to other partners who’d also like to see more choice for how they can monetize on the phone," said Spencer.

Notably, Spencer suggested the store will launch sooner rather than later. "I don't think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that," he added.

Microsoft views mobile storefront as a new Xbox platform

Microsoft laid out its plans for a mobile Xbox storefront in October 2022 during an exchange with UK regulator the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) and said it hoped the move would allow it to attract games to "a new Xbox Mobile Platform."

That company made those comments as it sought to convince the CMA to approve its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which eventually sealed approval in the UK after Microsoft submitted an amended merger proposal.

Microsoft completed the seismic deal in October this year to become the custodian of major franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Phil Spencer said the hardware maker will work with Activision Blizzard and its myriad of subsidiaries–which includes mobile powerhouse King–to bring the "joy and community of gaming to more people."

MobileConsolePC

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more