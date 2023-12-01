Microsoft "actively" working on Xbox mobile marketplace

Microsoft is "actively" working on a mobile storefront for Xbox that could launch in the near future.

We already knew Microsoft had plans to scale the Xbox Store to mobile in a bid to bring users over from the Google Play and iOS App Store, but it appears the company has kickstarted development on the nascent marketplace.

As reported by BNN Bloomberg, Xbox boss Phil Spencer told attendees at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that Microsoft has started building the storefront and views the digital bazaar as an "important part" of its strategy.

“It's an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone, but talking to other partners who’d also like to see more choice for how they can monetize on the phone," said Spencer.

Notably, Spencer suggested the store will launch sooner rather than later. "I don't think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that," he added.

Microsoft views mobile storefront as a new Xbox platform

Microsoft laid out its plans for a mobile Xbox storefront in October 2022 during an exchange with UK regulator the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) and said it hoped the move would allow it to attract games to "a new Xbox Mobile Platform."

That company made those comments as it sought to convince the CMA to approve its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which eventually sealed approval in the UK after Microsoft submitted an amended merger proposal.

Microsoft completed the seismic deal in October this year to become the custodian of major franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Phil Spencer said the hardware maker will work with Activision Blizzard and its myriad of subsidiaries–which includes mobile powerhouse King–to bring the "joy and community of gaming to more people."