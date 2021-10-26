Level up your level design in Christopher Totten's Masterclass

It's time to level up: literally! In this exciting GDC Masterclass, game developer and assistant professor Christopher Totten opens up the sandbox for designers of all skill levels to master the art and science of level design.

The Many Faces of Level Design is a one-day intensive workshop where Christopher will train and guide designers through the ins and outs of comprehensive level design. Using small game-making tools, attendees will make a series of level design prototypes to hone their ability to make exciting experiences for players. After all, it's not just about building in big 3D worlds with the most powerful new engines. Sometimes it's best to practice our level design skills outside of those technically intensive environments.

This course is designed for level designers from indie to AAA, along with game designers, students, and game design instructors looking for new level design practices.

This GDC Masterclass runs on December 10 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm PT (12:00pm to 8:00pm ET). Please note that it's being held virtually, not in-person.

The following key elements will be covered in this class:

• Learn a variety of prototyping tools—such as tabletop, Twine, 2D game engines, and grayboxing

• Build experiences that make game levels engaging

• Identify the impact that spatial quality has on gameplay

• Craft game prototypes with a strong focus on player engagement

• Develop a strong sense of macro‐level design, micro‐level design, and pacing

